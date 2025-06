HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2025 - Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) Mr Charles Ng will commence his duty visit to Canada from June 8 to 14 to deepen economic ties with Canadian investors and businesses."Hong Kong and Canada have long shared a strong and mutually beneficial investment relationship. In 2023, Canada ranked eighth among the major sources of inward direct investment into Hong Kong, contributing over US$34 billion. At the same time, Hong Kong made outward direct investment of around US$10 billion to Canada, reflecting the deep economic ties and two-way confidence between our markets," Mr Ng said. "Hong Kong will continue to play its unique role as both a 'super connector' and a value creator, bridging traditional and emerging markets and unlocking new opportunities for Canadian businesses."During his visit to Waterloo, Toronto and Montreal, Mr Ng will meet with investors, family offices, multinationals, Canadian start-ups, academia and business leaders to explore new opportunities for collaboration and showcase Hong Kong's unique advantages as a launchpad for Asian expansion. Key discussions will focus on leveraging the city's strategic gateway position to Mainland China and its business-friendly environment for scaling operations.Mr Ng will host exclusive roundtables for entrepreneurs and Canada-Hong Kong ecosystem partners to highlight Hong Kong's strengths in wealth management and cross-border investment solutions. He will also participate in networking events to promote Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival 2025, inviting Canadian investors and entrepreneurs to visit Hong Kong November 3 to 7, engage with Asia's dynamic markets, and experience the opportunities Hong Kong offers firsthand.Hong Kong and Canada have established longstanding and strong ties across trade, investment, tourism, and cultural exchanges. This relationship was further strengthened by the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, which came into effect in September 2016, providing Canadian and Hong Kong investors with a transparent and secure environment to foster cross-border investment. In 2023, Canada ranked as Hong Kong's ninth largest services trading partner, with bilateral trade growing at an average annual rate of 2.2 per cent from 2019 to 2023.Hashtag: #InvestHK

