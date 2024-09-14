  • A prestigious accolade in the realtors' community, boasting 199 members in its inaugural year
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 September 2024 - In a landmark event, the real estate industry’s most distinguished professionals from Singapore and Malaysia gathered for the inaugural Realtors Round Table. This exclusive evening honoured individuals who demonstrated exemplary performance, unwavering consistency and the embodiment of high ethical standards within the real estate profession.

Winners and exclusive members of the Realtors Round Table 2024
The Realtors Round Table gala night took place on Sept 13 at Sofitel Singapore City Centre and brought together top-tier realtors from Singapore and Malaysia. The evening was filled with inspiring speeches and valuable networking opportunities.

Eligibility for the club is determined based on the performance metrics calculated in the local currency of the individual’s primary market, for the year 2023.

Method of production
Member
Rising Star Member
Millionaire Member
Received commission*
$200,000 - $499,999
$500,000 - $999,999
≥ $1,000,000
* Based on production between Jan 1, 2023 and Dec 31, 2023, expressed in local currency. Production is defined as commission income received. Production excludes basic income, team overriding commissions, and deductibles (agency cuts & taxes).

“We’re making history tonight, and I couldn’t be more excited to have you all here for this special occasion. We’re here to set a new benchmark by recognising the top 3% of realtors in the region, based on their commissions in their local currencies. This is a first for our industry, and we’re thrilled to lead the way,” Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore says.

During the application process, realtors submit their commission amount for assessment, and the data is verified with either their respective registered agencies or their official income statements. The results go through a second verification round with our Official Knowledge Partner, KPMG Singapore.

“Your role [as realtors] is more relevant than ever. Clients aren’t just looking for someone to help them buy or sell — they need a trusted advisor, someone who knows the market deeply and can provide smart, data-driven guidance. This award isn’t just about recognising your hardwork; it’s about setting a new standard and sharpening your competitive edge — both within Malaysia, Singapore, and beyond. We want to see our agents not just leading on home ground, but also competing and thriving on a regional and even global level.” says Alvin Ong, managing director of EdgeProp Malaysia.

“2023 and 2024 haven’t exactly been smooth sailing high interest rates and the rising cost of living have made things tough for all of us. But this industry is full of fighters. You’ve all shown incredible resilience, adapting to challenges and finding ways to succeed no matter what. That’s what makes tonight so special, we’re celebrating that spirit of determination and excellence.” Tong adds.

Please refer to the complete list of 2024 members below:

MILLIONAIRE MEMBER
Singapore
Malaysia
Name
CEA licence no.
Name
licence no.
Chin Zhong-Cheng, Loyalle
R047968G
Bong Hui Fong (Chanel)
REN 31055
Chua Ang Shen (Veroy)
R043421G
Chan Ai Mei (Ashby)
REN 12986
Er Say Ling (Lynn)
R024060I
Choo Kok Shiong (Vincent)
REN 3030
Heng Chun Weng (Ryan)
R009016Z
Hii Hiang Hui (Lawrence)
REN 09955
Lee Li Choon, Rena
R028501G
Jiang Hong (Rita)
REN 31575
Leong Min Xian (Fina)
R061129A
Kong Chin Siong (Robert)
REN 45492
Lim Yongda (Aric)
R007953J
Liew Kok Seong (Sean)
REN 30734
Seow Kuan Huat, Kane
R049821E
Lim Sian How (Elvyn)
PEA 2222
Stella Thio Li Hwa
R030286H
Low Hui Fern (Joyce)
PEA 2227
Tan Yi Wen, Christina
R051233A
Ng Wei Loon (Ryan)
REN 44187
Tan Yong Da (Bendon)
R028277h
Ong Choon Liang (Jeremy)
PEA 2933
Teh Li Rong
R061074J
Tan Yee Hwa (Eva)
REN 08416
Tiang Weileen (Lynn)
R008601D
Teh Chun Seong (Joseph)
PEA 2171
Yee Fu (Ken)
REN 07896
Yeoh Zhee Yi (Roy)
REN 06714

ELITE MEMBER
Singapore
Malaysia
Name
CEA licence no.
Name
licence no.
Sean Chua
R064675D
Chai Kean Wei (Kenneth)
REN 43663
Lim Hwee Kian, Eileen
R006329D
Cheah Chee Choon (Sean)
PEA 3321
Wong Su-Yin, Stefanie
R026642Z
Chen Farn Huei (Jordan)
REN 07192
Chua Mei Hui (Rayne)
R058058B
Chong Choon Foon (Stephon)
REN 35099
Chen Jianwei, Michael
R064750J
Chua Ren Kang (Kenny)
REN 42544
Chua Rui Song, Alvin
R051901H
Chua Yee Siew (Viannie)
REN 34954
Eve Tang
R060448A
Gan Kok Seng (Jason)
PEA 2941
Goh Bee Lay (Elaine)
R042676A
Kho Xue Hui (Emily)
REN 06656
Goh Wei Nam (Martin)
R001839F
Khoo Leh Chan (Fanny)
REN 18659
Jay Peck Jiajie
R058592D
Lau Ung Siang (David)
REN 31258
Koh Jin Min (Adrian)
R045184G
Lee Wei Xiang (John)
REN 20607
Kor Jiunn Long (Rambo)
R031725C
Liaw Teck Fui (Vincent)
PEA 3126
Lai Yee Chuang (Yvonne)
R057768I
Lim Hwee Ming (Steven)
REN 35977
Ler Boon Min (Raymond)
R003417J
Lim Wai Chun (Simon)
REN 12367
Lim Chi Yan, Ron
R018220Z
Loh Sook Yee (Sukyie)
REN 17246
Lim Wei Lie, Valerie (Val Lin)
R063241H
Mabel Mak P.E
PEA 0985
Lincoln Choo Kian Boon
R024093E
Mohammad Badrul Hisyam Bin Roslan
REN 18461
Lum Tze Tian (Tt Lum)
R062759G
Sia Han Yuen (Mason)
REN 00792
Ng Wei Cheah (Alex)
R009772E
Teah Su Hoey (Celine)
REN 14439
Nigel Lee Ping Sha
R063275B
Phoebe Ang Si Oon
R027574G
Therasa Lee Mei Hua
R010826C
Willi Ching Choon Yong
R014380H
Wu Luxi (Lucy Wu)
R062904B

MEMBER
Singapore
Singapore
Malaysia
Name
CEA licence no.
Name
CEA licence no.
Name
licence no.
Ang Ziqiang (Ethan)
R023603B
Lim Zhanhong (Luke)
R057337C
Ang Poo Chin
REN 07212
Phua Wee Kwong, Daniel
R008941B
Lin Guohan, Eugene
R058135Z
Cheah Meng Fei (Alex)
REN 10638
Irene (Joan) Sim Beng Choo
R024277F
Liong Phang Fei
R057131A
Cheng Chii Dyi (Sam)
REN 34574
Sharon Koh Kai Ling
R050348J
Loh Wai Ching (Sharon)
R056401C
Chiam Tat Yang (TY Chiam)
REN 41318
Ng Jon Colin
R061717F
Low Kai Wai (Angie)
R019069E
Chong Ming Ming
REN 07221
Yang Zi Xuan, Maggie
R051087H
Mak Geng Yuan (Mak G Y)
R062338I
Choo Way Mun (Waymond)
REN 51426
Sim Kian Heng, James
R051809G
Mary Tan
R007295A
Foo Seong Chun (Kent)
REN 02363
Tay Hwee Pheng (Edith)
R002319E
Michele Ciola (Michael)
R012594Z
Gan Yee Chuan (Forrest)
PEA 3023
Aveena d/o Bala (June)
R014013B
Mohamad Zaidil bin Mohamad Fadillah (ZaI)
R029323J
Hii Ching Ching (Jelica)
REN 33360
Aaron Ban Qi Wei
R061593I
Mohammad Shahid bin Noor'ain (Agent Shahid)
R056080H
Jaleela Banu Binti Ahmad Jalaludin
REN 28458
Budi Rayy Utomo
R065596C
Muhammad Rusysi bin Roslan
R062778C
Khoo Chun Mun (Raymond)
REN 46969
Chan Koon Koon (Vincent)
R027184I
Nancy Tan
R041725H
Koo Chun Hin (Frankie)
REN 13007
Cheow Fon Ee (Michelle)
R016038I
Ng Mee Kwan (Irene)
R056696B
Kow Suet Yee (Annie)
REN 15827
Chew Hock Ngee
R041715J
Ng Sok Fang (Alice)
R053550A
Kwok Chun Yon (Kenneth)
REN 00632
Chew Sue Ling, Gwendelene (Wendy)
R044876E
Ng Weifeng (Martin)
R059394C
Lai Miew Yee (Jamie)
REN 27633
Choo Tong San (Chris)
R016290Z
Ong Choon Hau (Andy)
R045490J
Lee Hui Hui (Fiona)
REN 57657
Christina Wong Chan Chan
R020212Z
Ong Shengjie (Jayden)
R058842G
Lee Mun Keong (Chris)
REN 09170
Chua Ah Kiang (Karen)
R063197G
Oon Wei Pin
R062703A
Lim Hock Kiang (Donny)
REN 58102
Chua Lay Wee (Dorothy)
R006647A
Peh Ping Ping (Ashlyn)
R059953D
Lim Mei Woon (Eunice)
REN 11239
Chua Yeow Keng (Alvin)
R065182F
Puan Shook Yee (Sharon)
R052312J
Lim Pei Wen (Alexis)
REN 56022
Chuah Chi Hong, Alex
R010027J
R Ashcvin Mani
R022883H
Lo Vui Shian (Sean)
REN 14798
Esther Choo Ling Lee
R020693A
Rozaiman bin Roza (Aiman Roza)
R064095D
Loo Hon Wai (Andy)
PEA 2665
Gabriel Lim Tze Shaun, Ian
R062754F
Seow Ting Yun, Lisa
R057486H
Mohammad Saufi Syafiq Bin Shamsul Bahri
PEA 3719
Gerard Andrew Enbaraj Simon
R024829D
Sharol Pek Sher Yin
R060616F
Moo Shue Mei (Sherley)
REN 24559
Goh Kang Ho (Alex)
R024505H
Siew Chee Chiang, Francis
R065207G
Ng Chee Leong (Kenny)
REN 15494
Goh Mui Wah (Megan)
R005250J
Sim Bei De, Kenny
R065648A
Ong Eu Chieh (Eugene)
REN 54804
Ho Yingxing, Dan
R050706J
Soh Boon Heng (Nicholas)
R002539B
Ong Liang Hao (Matt)
REN 64639
How Hee Hsiang, Randall
R053956F
Tan Donavan Darren
R066799J
Peter Masilamoney A/L Packianathan
PEA 2938
Hwang Tat Wee (David)
R010782H
Tan Ying Qian
R051772D
Soe Wei Jenn
REN 22444
Imaduddin bin Nur Yasly (Dean)
R001493E
Tan Zhen Cheng, Clarence
R003602E
Tai Eefan
REN 24498
Janet Lee Lay Loo
R056711Z
Tang Cheok Meng,Terence
R020068B
Tan Cheon Ming
REN 05513
Julianto Cahyadi
R060528C
Tay Wee Kian, Don
R052882C
Tan Ken Yap (Tansons)
REN 31548
Kheng Kwang Yong, Edwin
R005738C
Teo Hwee Nak (Nicole)
R017246H
Tan Wai Seng (Abby)
REN 20757
Kong Mun Log, Vannessa
R063992G
Teo Pin Kee (Ray)
R010198F
Tey Jing Ren
REN 48484
Kor Jiunn Siong (James)
R056301G
Teo Terk Chong (Thomas)
R040525Z
Toh Chiun Er (Dior)
PEA 3539
Law Siong Heng (Andy)
R057779D
Teo Zhiyang, Anselm
R043448I
Wilson Chai
REN 12221
Lee Chooi Yoke (Ann)
R007611F
Vincent Tay Wei Sheng
R001840Z
Wong Poh Leng
REN 24402
Lee Ling Eng (Catherine)
R009414I
Wang Qilin (Crystal)
R004774D
Yan Kar Ming (Mike)
REN 21645
Lee Pei Lin, Lindy
R049099J
Wee Choon Beng (Augustine)
R028262Z
Yan Kar Yong (Kevin)
REN 60654
Leong Oi Quai, Eileen
R026443E
Wee Pei Hsia (Yvone)
R044664I
Leong Xingquan (Ken)
R059102I
Wong Chee Kan (Mark)
R008758D
Lim Chee Aik, Vincent
R026632B
Yeo Aileen
R015747G
Lim Kwok Wei (Daniel)
R044091H
Yeow Khim Weng, Larry
R005421Z
Lim Say Meng (Michael)
R044905B
Yin Qizhi (Sean)
R006541F


About EdgeProp Singapore

EdgeProp Singapore offers real estate news and analytics to homebuyers and investors. EdgeProp Singapore is also the property section of The Edge Singapore, a business and investment weekly publication established in November 2001.


EdgeProp Singapore