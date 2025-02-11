Hong Kong Study: Hypnosis Shows Promise for Stress Relief in Just 21 Minutes

The Hypnosis Institute is dedicated to empowering individuals in Hong Kong to achieve healthier, more fulfilling lives through the power of hypnosis. They offer accessible and practical hypnosis training programs designed to integrate hypnotic techniques into everyday life, focusing on stress management, emotional well-being, and personal growth. It is Hong Kong's only hypnotherapist growth platform that simultaneously has research groups, social innovation groups, practical groups, charitable activities, networking events, therapy services, and a comprehensive training ladder As the sole Hong Kong branch of the US Association for Integrative Medicine (AIM) and the sole overseas academy of UK Study House (Quality Licence Scheme) in Hong Kong, the Institute provides internationally recognized certifications, upholding the highest standards of professional development in the field. Their programs integrate a range of approaches, including psychodynamic principles, dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), MBTI personality typing, DISC behavioral analysis, coaching techniques, and positive parenting methods, offering a holistic and personalized approach to hypnosis. Instructors specialize in areas such as paediatric, stress and insomnia relief, interpersonal, and internal family systems hypnotherapy. Driven by the belief that everyone can benefit from hypnosis, the Hypnosis Institute is committed to sharing knowledge widely and providing professional support to individuals and organizations seeking to improve mental well-being and unlock their full potential. Follow Hypnosis Institute on hypnosisinstitute.com.hk , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube for our latest updates.

