HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2025 - Organised by the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association (HKFDA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau,took place on November 22, 2025, at Central Ferry Pier 4 as the opening program and a flagship event of Hong Kong Fashion Fest 2025. As one of the most significant annual events for Hong Kong's fashion community, the show celebrated couture excellence while supporting the development of Hong Kong's cultural and creative industries and showcasing the city's creative strength and competitiveness on the international fashion stage.November 22 marked the official presentation of the two VIRTUOSE shows. The Day Show and opening ceremony commenced at 3pm, followed by the Night Show at 7pm. Set against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour, Central Ferry Pier 4 transformed into a captivating runway for two intimate yet opulent shows. These meticulously curated presentations offered a sensorial journey from day to night, unveiling couture against Hong Kong's urban skyline to create a visual symphony of culture and elegance. Both shows were live-broadcasted on VIRTUOSE's IG and HKFDA's YouTube, bringing this immersive visual celebration to audiences worldwide., Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism,, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries,Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries,Chairman of Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association, and, Conceptual & Project Director, VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture joined the Day Show to officially unveil the Opening Program of Hong Kong Fashion Fest 2025, with guests in attendance witnessing this remarkable occasion.'"VIRTUOSE" is more than a fashion show—it is a celebration of exceptional artistry, creativity, and craftsmanship that brings together different cultures and perspectives,' said Mr. Kevin YeungChairman of Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association at the opening ceremony. Ms Bonita Cheung, Conceptual & Project Director, VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture, added, 'In this tapestry of couture, diverse designers unite, weaving stories that spark a dialogue of culture and creativity; a poetic feast for the eyes.'Dominic Lam, Ana R, Eunis Chan, Lilian Ho, Mandy Tam, Hazel Lam, Sophie Yip, Carman Kwan, Manson Cheung, Winky Wong, Archie Sin, Oscar Tao, Alex Lee set the stage at Day Show with their support. As evening fell, fashion luminaries, collectors from around the world including Bryan Boy, Susie Lau, Irene Kim, Yoyo Cao, Jenny Tsang, Hanan Besovic; together with local celebrities & fashionista including Simon Yam, Qi Qi, William Chang, Patricia Ha, Kathy Chow, Nicola Cheung, Amanda S, Angie Ng, Carl Ng, Jeannie Ng, Sabrina Cheung, Gigi Cheung, Bruce Tong, Chris Tong, Victoria Tang, Elly Lam, Hilary Fan lit up the Night Show with their presence. Each guest was captivated by a celebration of exquisite craftsmanship and refined sophistication.More than a fashion show, "VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture" served as an artistic dialogue that transcended cultures and borders. The inaugural edition last year had garnered widespread acclaim, capturing attention from designers and fashion communities around the world. Now firmly established as a hallmark of exceptional craftsmanship of global couture, the event became a luminous platform for international fashion exchange in Hong Kong, affirming the city's status as a vibrant nexus where East meets West in style and vision.By honing its focus to four exceptional and seasoned designers, "VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture 2025" amplified the narrative of each creator, ensuring a more profound cultural exchange between East and West. The event reinforced Hong Kong's growing reputation as a global couture capital, standing alongside Paris as a beacon of sartorial excellence, and highlighted its pivotal role in the international fashion landscape.Curated as an artistic and cultural dialogue between four exceptional designers,VIRTUOSE 2025 featuredfrom France,from Japan,from Chinese Mainland, andfrom Hong Kong, China. Together, these designers presented 40 meticulously crafted couture ensembles in two immersive fashion shows.Based in Paris, France, @peetdullaert ) is a designer who's redefining the language of tailoring through fluidity, movement, and emotion, with a strong commitment to sustainable luxury. Recognized by Vogue France as one of the designers who are environmentally engaged and working to make a difference for the oceans. Guided by a philosophy of harmony between body and garment, Peet sculpts silhouettes that flow rather than conform — balancing innovation with an intimate respect for the human form. For Virtuose, he presented his vision of elegance rooted in progress — where craftsmanship meets consciousness, and every gesture becomes design. @tomo_koizumi ), one of the leading creative forces in contemporary Japanese fashion, redefines couture through colour, volume, and imagination. His iconic ruffles are more than decoration — they are expressions of freedom, play, and joy. Behind the spectacle lies an artist deeply connected to emotion, transforming layers of organza into movement and light. At Virtuose, Tomo brought his fearless spirit to Hong Kong, turning exuberance into art — and reminding us that beauty can also be bold.A designer whose creations live between structure and emotion, @zhaoyi.official ) is trained in both traditional craftsmanship and contemporary form, weaving the language of heritage into modern silhouettes — precise, sculptural, and deeply human. Every fold, every seam reflects his pursuit of balance — between logic and feeling, restraint and release. For Virtuose 2025, Yu unveiled a vision where architecture meets soul, and craftsmanship becomes poetry. @carolineqiqi ), a designer whose work speaks in whispers of emotion and memory. Caroline's vision is rooted in intimacy — in the quiet, fragile beauty of the human experience. Her silhouettes breathe with softness; her fabrics capture light the way brushstrokes capture feeling. At Virtuose 2025, she brought home a world shaped by sensitivity and grace — where every thread tells a story of emotion made visible.Following the runway extravaganza, a two-day trunk show was held on 24 & 25 November, offering media and client an exclusive opportunity to engage directly with the designers and their work, as well as a unique ordering experience. The event fostered the exchange of the latest insights from the international fashion market and deepened the appreciation among Eastern and Western designers and clients for diverse aesthetics, traditions and cultures, marking a new chapter for Hong Kong as a cross-regional hub for couture.A fireside chat hosted by Hanan Besovic — a leading voice in fashion and creator of the acclaimed Instagram account @ideservecouture, renowned for his insightful and engaging commentary on fashion. Joined by four designers, the event took place on November 25, 2025, and welcomed students, industry professionals, and the public to an intimate dialogue exploring the creative process, cultural exchange, and the future of couture.VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture 2025 is organised by Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency as a programme of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest which is presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.Webpage: www.virtuose.com.hk Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/virtuosehk IG: https://www.instagram.com/virtuose.hk/ Hashtag: #Virtuose2025 #HKFDA #TheArtistryOfCouture #hkfashionfest #HongKongFashionFest #CSTB #CCIDAHK

