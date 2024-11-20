Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange (HKVAX) is a virtual asset trading platform licensed by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission under Type 1 (Dealing in securities) and Type 7 (Providing automated trading services), along with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) licence. As a leading virtual asset trading platform, HKVAX aims to be a key global player in virtual finance, headquartered in Hong Kong. Beyond OTC trading, exchange, and custody services, HKVAX focuses on Security Token Offerings (STO) and Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. It combines traditional finance with blockchain technology to serve institutional and professional investors. HKVAX prioritizes security and compliance, it actively cooperates with regulators to promote industry standards and forms strategic alliances with brokers, Money Service Operators (MSOs), Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) issuers, and other platforms to build a compliant virtual asset ecosystem. Through these efforts, HKVAX drives Hong Kong's financial innovation and advances the global virtual asset market. For further information, please visit: www.hkvax.com

HKVAX, Fórum Oceano, and Yacooba Labs representatives sign MoU for Blue Economy STO project. From left to right: Dr. Ambrose So, President of the International Forum for Clean Energy (Macau), Carlos Costa Pina, President of Fórum Oceano, Mauricio Marques, Founder and CEO of Yacooba Labs, and Dr. Anthony Ng, Co-Founder and CEO of HKVAX (Photo credit: © Leonardo Pinheiro/Zenite Photos)

