As one of the members of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government's GoGlobal Task Force, HKPC provides enterprises with "Six Tactics to Go Global" through "The Cradle – Go Global Service Centre" (The Cradle), delivering comprehensive going-global services spanning smart manufacturing, international standards and testing services, as well as technology R&D and evaluation. HKPC actively empowers both Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong enterprises to expand into global markets. Simultaneously, HKPC is actively enabling European and international enterprises to access the Chinese Mainland market through Hong Kong, fully building a seamless, two-way bridge that highlights Hong Kong's unique strategic advantage as an indispensable "two-way springboard".
Mr Yonghai DU, Chief Innovation Officer of HKPC, attended the Hong Kong Seminar-cum-Networking Reception, themed "Building Resilient Tech Ecosystems: Powering the Next Wave of International Tech Leadership from Hong Kong," organised by the HKTDC, engaging in in-depth exchanges with global industry leaders to advance Hong Kong's position as an international I&T centre connected to the global innovation ecosystem.
Empowering Local I&T Enterprises to Seize Global Business Opportunities, Deepening Two-way Collaboration Between the Chinese Mainland and Europe
Mr Yonghai DU, Chief Innovation Officer of HKPC, said: "As one of the world's leading technology events, VivaTech serves as an exceptional gateway for Hong Kong's I&T enterprises to step onto the international stage. HKPC continues to lead the industry in participating in prestigious exhibitions at home and abroad, showcasing Hong Kong's R&D strengths in full. Hong Kong's unique advantage in integrating with the world allows it to provide high-quality strategic support that helps Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong enterprises to 'go global', while also serving as a key 'two-way springboard' that helps outstanding European and international enterprises entre the Chinese Mainland market through Hong Kong. HKPC will continue its unique position as a bridge, driving complementary strengths and fostering mutually beneficial collaboration across regions."
He added that since its establishment, "The Cradle" has received more than 500 expressions of interest and has provided over 300 projects with go global services, including preliminary assessments, smart manufacturing technologies, testing and certification, as well as on-site visits. Drawing on HKPC's extensive experience in leading enterprises to go global, HKPC will continue to empower more I&T enterprises successfully expand overseas and tap into global markets.
Top-tier and Diverse I&T Achievements Make Their Debut, Shining on the European Tech Stage
The four participating Hong Kong I&T enterprises showcased a range of cutting-edge technology fields to the European market at the "Hong Kong Tech Pavilion", including Asgard Group Limited, specialising in smart energy and EV charging solutions; Laputa Eco-Construction Material Company Ltd, which develops sustainable construction technology, specialising in carbon capture and utilisation technologies; Oriental Materials Hong Kong Limited, which focuses on advanced manufacturing and manufacturing of semiconductor equipment; and Harmony SkyTech Limited, which specialises in the low-altitude economy and unmanned systems.
Representatives from all four I&T enterprises agreed that their participation helped them tap into cross-regional business opportunities, making a significant landmark for Hong Kong's I&T sector, while HKPC's "The Cradle" provided indispensable professional team support, helping them align precisely with international technical standards and localise their products, serving as a solid backing for their cross-regional expansion and rapid entry onto the international stage.
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About Hong Kong Productivity Council
The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is a statutory body established in 1967, dedicated to enhancing the productivity and competitiveness of Hong Kong enterprises through world-class applied R&D, innovative technology services, and integrated manufacturing solutions. As a market-oriented, international R&D organisation, HKPC leverages its deep expertise and extensive industry experience in key areas such as AI, advanced manufacturing, life and health technology, green technology and new energy to drive new industrialisation and support the growth of emerging and future industries.
HKPC focuses on addressing businesses challenges and industrial technology needs, promoting the full integration between technological and industrial innovation. Through technology transfer, product innovation, intellectual property protection and commercialisation of R&D outcomes, the Council fosters collaboration with the local business community as well as top global R&D institutions, delivering added value to industries and advancing the development of new productive forces. HKPC's world-class R&D achievements have been widely recognised over the years, winning an array of local and overseas accolades, reinforcing Hong Kong's role as an international innovation and technology centre and a smart city.
To help enterprises capitalise on Hong Kong's strengths in international connectivity to expand into global markets, HKPC offers comprehensive overseas expansion services tailored to critical areas including product development, technology, manufacturing, and management, enabling businesses to successfully go global from Hong Kong.
HKPC is also committed to providing timely and practical support to SMEs and startups with timely and practical , assisting them in accessing Government funding programmes. Through its FutureSkills training initiatives, HKPC helps both industry and academia stay ahead in latest digital and STEM technologies, nurturing a future-ready talent pool for Hong Kong.
Hong Kong Productivity Council