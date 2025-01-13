Our qualification programme assures the quality of entry into the profession, and we promulgate financial reporting, auditing, ethical and sustainability disclosure standards that safeguard Hong Kong's leadership as an international financial centre.

The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") is the statutory body established by the Professional Accountants Ordinance responsible for the professional training and development of certified public accountants in Hong Kong. The Institute is also a standard setter of the local accounting industry. The Institute has about 48,000 members and about 12,000 registered students.

The HKICPA President Edward Au (left two) participated in the Asian Financial Forum 2025 as a panellist in a panel discussion titled Setting Global Milestone in Sustainability. He was joined by other guest speakers to explore ways for companies and market participants to better understand the best practices, challenges, and opportunities for advancing sustainability initiatives globally.

