The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") is the statutory body established by the Professional Accountants Ordinance responsible for the registration for certified public accountants (CPAs), professional training and development of CPAs in Hong Kong. The Institute is also a standard setter of the local accounting industry. The Institute has over 47,000 members and about 12,000 registered students. Our Qualification Programme assures the quality of entry into the profession, and we promulgate financial reporting, auditing, ethical and sustainability disclosure standards that safeguard Hong Kong's leadership as an international financial centre. The CPA designation is a top qualification recognised globally. The Institute is a member of and actively contributes to the work of the Global Accounting Alliance and International Federation of Accountants.

Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government (Fifth from Right), Stephen Law, HKICPA President (Fifth from Left), Josephine Okui Ossiya, Chair of the IFAC PAIB Advisory Group (Fourth from Right) and Dr. Kelvin Wong, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission (Fourth from Left), Michael George Fitzgerald, Finance Director of the MTR Corporation (Third from Right) and other distinguished guests gather for a group photo at the HKICPA x IFAC PAIB Conference.

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