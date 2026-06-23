Founded in 2013, For You Education is a premier, highly experienced subject-specialist tutoring institution in Hong Kong. For years, the Center has championed an "efficient learning model" to deliver high-quality educational services to students from prestigious local and international schools across Hong Kong. Classes are conducted primarily through one-on-one and high-efficiency small-group formats to address the personalized learning needs of each student. In addition to local school curriculum support, For You Education specializes in international examinations, including the International Baccalaureate (IB), International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE/GCSE), GCE A-Level, and SAT. It uniquely provides core academic guidance for Internal Assessments (IA), Extended Essays (EE), Theory of Knowledge (TOK), and Individual Oral Commentaries (IOC). For You Education currently operates three major campuses across Hong Kong: the Hong Kong Island Main Campus (Causeway Bay), the Kowloon Branch (Yau Ma Tei), and the newly completed Fo Tan Branch, establishing a comprehensive bridge to global educational excellence. Official Website: https://www.foryouedu.com.hk

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