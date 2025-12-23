BALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire – 23 December 2025 – The Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Council is pleased to announce Henderson Land Development Company Limited (Stock code: 12) as Asia’s Most Sustainable Company of the Year 2025, a top distinction within the Sustainability category of the ACES Awards—one of Asia’s most respected platforms recognising outstanding corporate leadership and sustainable business practices. Selected from 45 winners among 147 finalists, Henderson Land earned this top honour in recognition of its exemplary commitment to sustainable excellence.



Henderson Land Bestowed Asia’s Most Sustainable Company of the Year 2025 in ACES Awards 2025



Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of ACES Awards, states: "Henderson Land exemplifies how innovation, responsibility, and environmental stewardship can converge to redefine the future of sustainable development in Asia". Henderson Land continues to push the boundaries of sustainable architecture and responsible innovation through its comprehensive sustainability framework, the G.I.V.E. strategy, which integrates green building, innovation, value creation, and community impact. It has also set a science-based net zero emission target by 2050, reaffirming its long-term commitment to sustainability excellence.





Henderson Land has demonstrated that sustainability is the core business driver shaping every stage of its development by embedding ESG principles across its portfolio. Among the many projects developed by Henderson Land, The Henderson stands as one of the Group’s most iconic landmarks. Designed by the internationally acclaimed Zaha Hadid Architects, the building takes inspiration from the Bauhinia flower, symbolising Hong Kong’s resilience and renewal, and sets new industry benchmark. It is the only super Grade A building in Hong Kong to achieve ten Platinum certifications across multiple sustainability and smart technology standards, including WELL, LEED, BEAM Plus, SmartScore, WiredScore, ActiveScore, and ModeScore.





The Henderson is equipped with advanced digital twin technology enables real-time ESG data monitoring and performance optimisation, and its Sky Garden fosters health and well-being through biophilic design and mindful wellness spaces. Patented sustainability innovations, such as solar responsive ventilator and lift sterilisation pod are embedded into the building’s operations, underscoring Henderson Land’s vision for a sustainable, resilient future.





Through a seamless integration of art, technology, and sustainability, The Henderson exemplifies Henderson Land’s belief that progress and the planet can thrive together. It’s unwavering dedication to sustainability and human-centric design continues to inspire the creation of spaces that inspire, sustain, and empower generations to come.

