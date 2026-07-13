Happitat Unveils the New Global Landmark of Happiness, Opening 21 August

At a time when most destinations compete on scale, convenience, and comprehensive offerings, Happitat began with a different question: How can we design a place that enables lasting happiness?
That question evolved into the Happiness Movement, a philosophy that redefines the role of destinations from places people simply visit to places that actively cultivate happiness, enrich emotions, and create meaningful positive experiences for everyone.
"We never set out to build another shopping mall. Our ambition has always been to establish a new benchmark for destination creation," said Orada Kerdhong, President of Axtra Happitat Co., Ltd.
"Our mission is to create a world-class happiness destination where happiness is at the heart of everything we do—from architecture and design to every experience we curate. With Happitat, we aspire to redefine the future of Happiness-led landmarks through a Happiness-Led Destination model. Rather than simply creating places that meet functional lifestyle needs, we create destinations that enrich people's emotional well-being through meaningful moments, genuine human connections, and lasting memories that inspire them to return.
This is the DNA of Happitat and the change we hope to bring to the industry. While Happitat is rooted in Thailand, our vision is global. We are moving beyond destinations built solely for shopping or convenience to create places where happiness becomes a lasting part of people's lives. This belief was never an afterthought—it has been the foundation of Happitat since day one, shaping every experience, every partnership, and every decision we make."
Bringing this philosophy to life, Happitat has created the 7Magical Happiness—a signature framework that brings together visionary thinking, thoughtful design, nature, imagination, and collaboration to create the distinctive happiness experience that defines Happitat.
1. Happiness as a New Paradigm for Destination Design
For decades, the success of destinations has often been measured by scale, commercial performance, and visitor numbers. Through its Happiness-Led Destination philosophy, Happitat is introducing a new paradigm for destination development—one where happiness becomes the driving force behind every decision.
This new paradigm elevates the role of destinations beyond places for lifestyle, leisure, and commerce. At Happitat, happiness is not merely an outcome of a visit, but the very DNA behind every layer of design—created to deliver meaningful experiences, nurture human connections, and enhance people's quality of life.
Happitat places customer value at the center of its destination creation philosophy, shifting from Space to Moments, from Transactions to Connections, and from Visitation to Memories. It is designed to enrich the way people learn, play, dine, and spend time together through imagination and new forms of experience—not as an escape from everyday life, but as a more joyful way of living.
2. Happiness Through Nature
From the earliest stages of development, Happitat's research revealed that happiness flourishes when people are immersed in nature. This insight shaped a design philosophy where nature is not an added feature, but the foundation of the entire destination.
Masterplanned by Foster + Partners, in collaboration with F&P (Thailand), TK Studio, one of Thailand's leading landscape architecture firms, and Atelier Ten, the global environmental design consultancy behind acclaimed projects including Jewel Changi Airport and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) Expansion, Happitat seamlessly integrates architecture and nature to reconnect people with the natural world.
Every aspect of the destination has been thoughtfully designed to create a seamless transition from the energy of the city into a lush forest environment. Pocket gardens, greenery woven throughout every level, and carefully selected native plant species tailored to each area's microclimate work together to create a thriving ecosystem and a comfortable, nature-filled environment throughout the destination.
Beyond the development itself, Happitat serves as the gateway to a 30-rai urban forest behind the project—one of eastern Bangkok's most ecologically diverse green spaces. Grown from seed into a flourishing ecosystem rich in biodiversity, the forest has become Bangna's Urban Lung, restoring balance between the city and nature while giving people the opportunity to reconnect with nature as part of everyday life.
3. Happiness Through Imagination
At Happitat, imagination is where happiness begins. Rather than asking what should fill a space, the design process began with a different question: How do we want people to feel when they are here?
To bring this vision to life, Happitat partnered with ITEC Entertainment, former consultants to some of the world's leading theme parks, and BUG Studio to create a destination where storytelling, imagination, and immersive experiences come together—inviting visitors of all ages to explore, discover, and become part of the story.
This vision comes to life at Whimsical Market, a fantasy-inspired family destination featuring more than 60 curated cafés and restaurants. Home to exclusive magical original charactersthat come alive through movement, hidden stories waiting to be discovered, and a three-storey-tall imaginative tree accompanied by a towering giraffe welcoming every visitor, Whimsical Market transforms every visit into a shared adventure. Daily performances further immerse guests in the narrative, turning an ordinary dining experience into a memorable journey of wonder and discovery.
Another highlight is Lumis Theater Hall, a multi-purpose venue inspired by the interplay of light, architecture, and technology. Designed to host performances, exhibitions, and immersive experiences, it creates ever-evolving storytelling experiences unlike any other.
4. Happiness Through Immersive World
Happitat creates a seamless connection between the physical and digital worlds through a new generation of Phygital Experiences, elevating everyday life with an Immersive World beyond imagination.
At the heart of this vision is the LED screen at the Grand Stairs, one of the largest indoor digital screens in Southeast Asia and a new landmark for immersive storytelling. Designed to captivate both Thai and international visitors, the Grand Stairs will showcase large-scale immersive experiences, including world-class content premiering in Thailand for the first time.
These experiences will be brought to life by leading creative studios from around the world, including:
- Pixel Artworks (UK) – The London-based global experience design studio behind immersive experiences for some of the world's most ambitious brands and entertainment destinations, including Netflix's Stranger Things global launch.
- BoraBora Studios (Germany) – A creative technology studio specializing in emotionally engaging spatial experiences. Awarded Gold – Best Immersive Experience at the 2026 Mondo-DR Awards for The Lost World Aquarium Dubai.
- Idyllias (Thailand) – A creator of interactive experiences powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), immersive technology, and gamification, connecting engagement between the physical and digital worlds.
- Yellaban (Thailand) – One of Thailand's leading creative media studios specializing in projection mapping, immersive installations, visual storytelling, and experience design. Selected to showcase its work at the EXPO Hall during World Expo Osaka 2025, the studio combines design, art, and technology to create fresh immersive content and experiences that evolve throughout the year.
At Happitat, happiness begins around the table. Guided by the belief that memorable dining experiences are created not by the number of restaurants, but by thoughtfully curating partners who share the same passion for culinary excellence, Happitat is setting a new benchmark as Thailand's Finest Culinary Destination.
For the first time in Thailand, the destination brings together the country's largest collection of restaurants by Michelin-starred chefs and acclaimed culinary talents under one roof. Highlights include Vuur by three-Michelin-starred Dutch chef Jacob Jan Boerma, alongside a new concept under the Chim portfolio by Thai chef Thaninthorn Chantrawan, whose restaurant has retained one Michelin Star for nine consecutive years. Happitat also features an exceptional selection of Bib Gourmand restaurants curated by Lotus's Eatery, together with concepts from celebrated chefs and leading culinary brands.
Beyond fine dining, Happitat curates more than 100 restaurants and cafés serving over 3,000 menu items, bringing together a diverse world of culinary experiences within a single destination. Exclusive concepts include Thailand's first pet-friendly CHAGEE, Sostare Gelato, the premium Italian artisan gelato brand making its shopping centre debut, and Forist Delight, an immersive dessert destination inspired by The Edible Forest, where nature, imagination, and indulgence come together.
The destination also introduces several first-to-Bangna concepts, including UORIKI (Hokkaido Izakaya) by CP-Uoriki, offering authentic Japanese dining with premium Hokkaido ingredients, CTM, ChaTraMue's fourth flagship store in Thailand, and Yuan Ji Dumpling, the renowned freshly made dumpling brand from China. These are joined by well-loved favourites such as Ahjou Tea, Dairy Queen, GAGA, Good Cha, Greek's Cup, 1:2 Coffee, Paul, White Story, Kestiew, and legendary street food favourites—creating a destination where every generation can gather around the table and discover happiness through food.
6. Happiness Through Curated Partnerships
At Happitat, happiness is not measured by the number of brands or retail offerings, but by the quality of the partnerships behind every experience. Every brand is carefully selected not simply as a tenant, but as a long-term partner that shares Happitat's vision of creating meaningful experiences and building a sustainable ecosystem of happiness.
First-to-Thailand & Exclusive Destination Concepts
Happitat introduces a collection of first-to-Thailand concepts and destination-exclusive experiences developed in collaboration with leading partners, including:
- Axtra Club – A membership-based retail concept, featuring a curated selection of premium products sourced from around the world with exclusive prices for members, complemented by an exclusive dining experience created by Chef Willment Leong, Global Master Chef and Asia Director of the World Association of Chefs' Societies.
- 7-Eleven – A completely new store concept created exclusively for Happitat, reimagining the convenience store experience in an entirely new way.
- Lotus's PRIVÉ Market – A new premium supermarket concept built around the philosophy of "Less, but Better." Spanning more than 500 square metres, the Premium Fresh & Lifestyle Hub is designed exclusively for Happitat around two core pillars: Curated Excellence and Modern Experience. Curated Excellence brings together the finest imported ingredients, premium wagyu, organic fruits and vegetables, an extensive wine cellar, and a curated selection of premium chocolates from around the world. Modern Experience combines boutique-inspired design with smart retail innovations and a dedicated Healthy Bar, creating a premium lifestyle experience thoughtfully designed for modern everyday living.
- True Branding Shop & TrueSphere – A new destination where premium retail meets community experiences, combining True's comprehensive retail offering with the signature Super First Class hospitality of TrueSphere to create a premium environment that brings together people, lifestyle, and community.
- A New Toy & Technology Kingdom – A new destination for imagination and discovery, bringing together toys, AI technology, collectible art toys, rare collectibles, and globally recognised character IP merchandise in one place for collectors, families, and fans of all ages.
Happitat has partnered with leading brands across education, wellness, lifestyle, and pet services to create a destination that supports every aspect of everyday life.
- Learning & Family Hub
Happitat is creating Bangna's largest family learning destination by bringing together more than 15 leading institutes covering academics, music, arts, movement, fitness, and language education, including Bagel Swings Social Club, Cymath School, Dinos Drum, Phonic 1st, Top One, The D.T x Math Logik, Yamaha Music School, Chinese Hub Language School, NEXT GEN Success School, and many more.
- Health & Wellness
Putting holistic well-being at the heart of everyday life, Happitat introduces a new-to-Thailand fitness concept alongside a rooftop swimming pool, panoramic pickleball courts, and a curated selection of wellness and beauty partners, including Kaew Pilates Studio, Flex Rehab, Setai Exclusive, Sarang Hair, HANA STUDIO, and THE LOFT CLINIC.
- Lifestyle Brands
Supporting modern everyday living through a curated mix of leading retail and lifestyle brands, including Eco Ring Japan, OWNDAYS, LAB PHARMACY, Studio 7, BANANA, and IT CITY | CSC, enabling visitors to enjoy shopping, technology, and essential services within a single destination.
- Comprehensive Pet Services
Happitat extends its destination experience to pet lovers through partnerships with leading pet care brands, including Jerhigh, complemented by dedicated pet services, a 150-square-metre Pet Park, and thoughtfully designed pet-friendly spaces where owners and their pets can exercise, spend quality time together, and become part of a growing pet-loving community.
7. Happiness for Multigenerational Joy
At Happitat, every moment shared with family and loved ones is the beginning of meaningful relationships and lasting memories. Designed as a destination for togetherness, Happitat brings people of all generations together—not only by catering to the diverse lifestyles of children, adults, seniors, and even pets, but by creating opportunities for every member of the family to learn, play, connect, and create memories through thoughtfully curated programmes, workshops, and experiences.
Throughout the year, Happitat will come alive with seasonal festivals, signature events, parades, live performances, immersive experiences, and community gatherings designed to create moments of happiness that people can return to again and again. These experiences are seamlessly connected through the Happitat Application on the Amaze Super App, CP Group's digital platform that integrates services, rewards, and loyalty benefits across the Group's businesses and partners into a single seamless ecosystem. As part of this connected loyalty programme, Happitat bridges the digital and physical worlds, extending every visit beyond the destination itself.
Beyond its own experiences, Happitat also serves as an open platform for brands, partners, creators, and communities to co-create new ideas, collaborations, and cultural experiences. By continuously welcoming new programmes, partnerships, and conversations, Happitat is designed to remain a vibrant destination where people can reconnect, rediscover, and create new memories together throughout the year.
"When we first began designing Happitat, putting happiness at the heart of every decision was a philosophy that many people were not yet familiar with. Today, I'm encouraged to see more developments placing greater emphasis on nature, well-being, and meaningful experiences. If destinations can play a greater role in enhancing people's quality of life and creating more happiness, then everyone stands to benefit.
We like to think of it as the butterfly effect. Every significant transformation begins with the smallest flutter of a butterfly's wings, yet its impact can ripple far beyond where it started. If Happitat has helped spark that shift and inspired happiness to become an important consideration in the way destinations are designed, then that is something we are truly proud of," Orada Kerdhong concluded.
On 21 August 2026, Happitat will officially open its doors, welcoming visitors to experience a new kind of happiness destination where nature, imagination, innovation, shared experiences, and curated partnerships come together to bring happiness to life.
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Happitat