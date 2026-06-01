is one of the Philippines' largest private commercial banks in terms of assets and deposits. The bank provides a full range of financial and banking services to individual customers, businesses, institutions, and overseas Filipino communities. With a history spanning more than a century, PNB continues to focus on growth strategies driven by digital transformation, operational efficiency, and sustainable development in the financial sector.Green SM

GSM (Green Smart Mobility) is a pioneering multi-platform company operating all-electric ride-hailing services. With a focus on sustainable transport development, GSM operates a mobility model powered entirely by VinFast electric vehicles, combining technology, service standards, and operational ecosystems to support the future of low-emission urban mobility. Green GSM is GSM's official brand in the Philippines and is part of the broader Green SM global ecosystem, alongside Xanh SM in Vietnam and Laos, and Green SM in Indonesia. Across all markets, the brand focuses on delivering modern mobility experiences through VinFast electric vehicles, professional drivers, and operating systems built around safety, consistency, and service quality.

Mr. Edwin R. Bautista, President and Chief Executive Officer of Philippine National Bank (third from left); Ms. Thuy Vu Dropsey, Chief Corporate Development & Strategic Finance Officer at Vingroup (third from right); and Mr. Dao Quy Phi, Managing Director of Green SM Southeast Asia (far right), together with representatives of the parties at the partnership signing ceremony between Green GSM and Philippine National Bank. Under the partnership, PNB provided a PHP 2 billion credit facility to support Green GSM's operational expansion and fleet growth in the Philippines. The facility supported Green GSM's fleet expansion and operating capacity in the Philippines.

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