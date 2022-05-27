ATHENS - Greek private sector bank deposits rose in April after a three-month decline, central bank data showed on Friday.

Business and household bank deposits increased to 178.24 billion euros ($191.48 billion) at the end of April from 176.59 billion in March, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks' deposit inflows had been rising since the beginning of 2021 as lockdowns to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic put a dent in consumer spending.

Greece's economic rebound from the pandemic slowed in last year's fourth quarter, dragged by net exports, but for the year as a whole the economy grew 8.3% after a sharp downturn in 2020.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)