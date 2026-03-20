Hong Kong Talent Engage, an office under the Labour and Welfare Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is committed to promoting Hong Kong's advantages, opportunities and various talent admission schemes in different global markets while providing comprehensive one-stop support services for incoming talents to facilitate their settlement and integration into the new environment for long-term development.

The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, attended the Global Talent Summit Week. Photo shows (front row, from third left) the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun; Nobel Laureate and Regius Professor of Economics of the Department of Economics of London School of Economics, Professor Christopher A Pissarides; Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Mr Yu Jiadong; Mr Lee; the President of Peking University, Professor Gong Qihuang, and other guests at the ceremony.

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