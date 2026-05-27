About Robert Walters - Robert Walters is the world's most trusted talent solutions business. Across the globe, we deliver recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing and advisory services for businesses of all shapes and sizes, opening doors for people with diverse skills, ambitions, and backgrounds. We help organisations find the skills and solutions to reach their goals and assist talented professionals to power their unique potential. The Hong Kong office specialises in placing high-calibre professionals on a permanent or contract basis in the following specialities: accounting & finance, construction, property & engineering, financial services, HR & business support, legal & compliance, sales & marketing, supply chain, logistics & procurement, and tech & transformation. About the Robert Walters Pay Transparency E-guide With landmark legislation going live in Europe this June and conversations around salary openness gaining momentum worldwide, the era of "confidential" compensation is rapidly coming to an end. In its place is a new corporate landscape defined by transparency, clarity, and open dialogue around pay. This comprehensive e-guide explores the practical realities of this global shift, defining what pay transparency actually looks like in practice and examining why open compensation structures matter now more than ever in the modern workplace. The guide also provides deep insights into how employee and job applicant expectations are shifting on a global scale, highlighting the direct link between pay transparency and a company's Employee Value Proposition (EVP). Ultimately, it offers actionable, strategic advice for businesses and hiring managers on how to successfully navigate the cultural and structural transitions within their own organisations. To download the full Robert Walters Pay Transparency E-guide, please contact us or visit: https://www.robertwalters.com.hk/insights/hiring-advice/e-guide/global-pay-transparency.html

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