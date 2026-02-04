DUBAI: The Middle East region has endured major confrontations over recent years, which have imposed significant political and economic costs, said officials at the World Governments Summit 2026.

In a session titled “The Geopolitical Reset”, Mike Pompeo, 70th U.S. Secretary of State; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; and Frederick Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council, examined the current geopolitical transformations reshaping the global order amid shifting centres of power and renewed competition among major powers.

The Summit, held under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”, brings together global leaders and policymakers from around the world.

Mike Pompeo said that previous engagements with Iran had demonstrated a consistent pattern of non-compliance, noting that reaching a durable settlement remains difficult under the current leadership.

Pompeo said that achieving a long-term agreement with Iran that guarantees regional stability remains a complex challenge, and that deterrence and pressure were designed to drive genuine behavioural change, not to merely manage crises in the short term.

Pompeo also highlighted the U.S. approach to European security, stressing the importance of greater responsibility-sharing among allies. He underscored that economic growth is a cornerstone of sustainable peace, adding that recalibrating transatlantic relations does not imply disengagement, but rather a more realistic balance of commitments and burdens.

Dr Anwar Gargash emphasised that the region has endured major conflicts over recent years, which have cost it politically and economically. He said that the region’s priority today is to avoid new crises.

“What is required are direct negotiations between Iran and the United States that lead to clear understandings on core issues, foremost among them the nuclear file, so it does not remain a permanent source of regional instability.”

He added that the UAE approaches global shifts with a pragmatic mindset, distinguishing between media noise and on-the-ground realities. Gargash stressed that digital campaigns do not alter the nation’s strategic path, which is anchored in economic diversification, partnership-building, multilateralism, regional peace, and countering extremism.

“The UAE will continue to be a trailblazer in the region, we will pursue economic policies that are quite ambitious, we will continue creating a very diverse society and economy,” he said. “We will also continue to champion the issue of peace in the region,” he added.

Frederick Kempe said the international system is undergoing a decisive transitional phase, where regional conflicts intersect with internal shifts within major powers, adding that economic pressures and evolving alliances are reshaping global influence.

Kempe stressed that navigating today’s challenges requires a careful blend of diplomacy and deterrence, alongside a deep understanding of the domestic and international consequences of policy decisions.

Kempe noted that how major powers manage their competition, particularly in zones of tension, will define the contours of global stability in the period ahead.

The World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers, and representatives from more than 150 governments. The Summit also convenes 80 international and regional organisations, 700 global CEOs, and over 6,250 participants from around the world