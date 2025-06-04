Proud Real Estate is Thailand's leading luxury wellness-focused property developer, renowned for creating holistic living environments that seamlessly integrate health optimization, sustainability, and timeless design. With a portfolio of internationally awarded projects, Proud Real Estate consistently delivers above-market investment returns while setting new benchmarks in luxury and resident well-being. The company gained global recognition for the development of InterContinental Residences Hua Hin, one of only eight world-class branded residences under the InterContinental name—further solidifying Proud's reputation for excellence in luxury real estate.

• Exclusive Healthcare Partnerships: VVIP privileges with BNH Hospital and BeDee by BDMS.Starting at just., ROMM Convent's Duplex Sky Penthouses represent one of the most compelling luxury investments in the Sathorn district—delivering exceptional value compared to global property capitals. Ownership is further enhanced by immediate access to VVIP medical privileges at BNH Hospital including special discounts and personalized care from Thailand's top-tier medical professionals—, ensuring both peace of mind and premier healthcare for residents and their families.As foreign ownership quotas rapidly reach capacity, Proud Real Estate is pleased to offer the exclusive Early Investor Package (available until June 30, 2025). This limited-time opportunity includes bespoke layout customization and privileged access to tailored services—making now the optimal moment for international investors to secure their stake in one of Bangkok's most rarefied addresses.Seize the opportunity to own one of the last two Duplex Sky Penthouses at ROMM Convent, where visionary design, holistic wellness, and world-class investment potential converge. Availability is strictly limited—act now to elevate your lifestyle and portfolio with Bangkok's most coveted luxury residence.

