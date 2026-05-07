Presentation of the 2026 Berggruen Governance Index: On 6 May in Los Angeles, the following individuals discussed the findings of the study (from left): Vinay Lai (Professor of History, UCLA), Michael Storper (Distinguished Professor of Urban Planning, UCLA), Stella Ghervas (Professor of History, UCLA) and the two authors of the study, Joseph Saraceno and Prof. Helmut Anheier (both from UCLA's Luskin School of Public Affairs). Democracy News Alliance / Jordan Strauss/AP for DNA

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