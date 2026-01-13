Global central bank officials are working ‍on a ‍statement to express support for Federal Reserve Chair ​Jerome Powell after the Trump administration opened a criminal investigation ⁠into him, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person ⁠familiar with ‌the matter.

The joint statement, which will be open for all central banks to sign, ⁠is expected to be issued under the Bank for International Settlements banner, the report said, adding that it could be issued as early as ⁠Tuesday.

The Bank for International ​Settlements is a central bank umbrella body, often dubbed as the central ‍bank to the world's central banks.

Reuters could not immediately verify ​the report. The BIS and the U.S. Federal Reserve did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Justice Department issued subpoenas last week over comments Powell made to Congress last summer about cost overruns on a $2.5 billion renovation of the central bank's Washington headquarters.

The Trump administration's decision drew condemnation from former Fed chiefs and ⁠a chorus of criticism from ‌key members of Trump's Republican Party on Monday, following an unusually sharp public rebuke from Powell calling ‌the move ⁠a "pretext" to win presidential influence over interest rates.

