GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

Sephora is the world's most loved beauty community, offering a unique retail experience for passionate clients and innovative beauty brands, encouraging them to be fearless in their creativity and self-expression. Since its debut in France almost 50 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in global prestige omni-retail, inspiring clients to explore a universe of beauty and wellness with an ever-changing array of carefully curated brand partners, from classic selective brands to exclusive independent ones, and the critically acclaimed Sephora Collection. Owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury goods group, Sephora's excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit have made it an omnichannel beauty trailblazer in 36 countries.

