MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2025 - Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort, garnered two more accolades to its glittering array of honours with 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau and Long Bar both being named among Asia-Pacific's finest at the Tatler Best Awards 2025, held in Bangkok on October 21. This marks the second consecutive year that Galaxy Macau's iconic Italian restaurant 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA has been listed as one of 100 Best Restaurants across Asia-Pacific, while Long Bar – Raffles at Galaxy Macau's signature speakeasy – has been recognised as one of Asia-Pacific's 100 Best Bars, underlining the luxury integrated resort's continual pursuit of excellence and innovation in hospitality, all while reaffirming Macau's status as a world-class destination and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.Currently helmed by Executive Chef Marino D'Antonio, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau has garnered a slew of gastronomy awards since opening in 2015, with its unique interpretation of the Italian culinary canon and superlative service earning it top-tier recognition. As the third restaurant of three-Michelin-starred Chef Umberto Bombana, it has held one Michelin star for a standout 10 consecutive years, a Forbes Travel Guide five-star rating for the past three years, and a Black Pearl Restaurant Guide One Diamond rating for the last two years running. Among its many other accolades, it was named among both the Best 20 Restaurants in Macau and Best 20 Bars in Macau at the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025, as well as earning its place among Asia-Pacific's finest in the inaugural Tatler Best Awards.Universally acclaimed by critics, the restaurant has attracted a fiercely loyal following among food connoisseurs and gastronomes, who return time and again to experience the culinary creations that adhere to Umberto Bombana's overarching philosophy of providing pristine Italian cuisine, presenting the vibrant culinary culture of Italy with impeccable skill and service.Although only open for one year, Long Bar at Raffles at Galaxy Macau has already established itself as a jewel in the crown of the regional mixology scene. The world's first Raffles' speakeasy to carry the famed Long Bar name, its unique design by Hong Kong interior design star Joyce Wang takes inspiration from the Madre de Deus, a Portuguese carrack that brought precious spices to Macau in the 1500s, while its distinctive drinks menu is led by a selection of vintage-aged-gin-based cocktails that pay homage to the spices that were carried in the Madre de Deus' hold on her voyages around the New World.An intoxicating combination of cutting-edge mixology and old-world speakeasy charm has won Long Bar legions of fans and an ever-expanding array of awards. In addition to its debut appearance on this year's Tatler Best Awards list, Long Bar was also honoured at the Tatler Best Hong Kong and Macau Awards 2025 earlier this year, where it was named as one of the "Best 20 Bars in Macau" as well as "Best New Bar – Macau," with Long Bar's dynamic Chief Mixologist and Bar Manager, Nokoy Mak, winning the "Rising Star" award.Honouring the top 100 Hotels, 100 Restaurants, and 100 Bars across Asia-Pacific, the Tatler Best Awards 2025 celebrates excellence in hospitality in the region. Following the inaugural Tatler Best Awards in 2024, this year's main event took place in Bangkok, Thailand from October 21-22. Winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a panel of more than 700 experts and tastemakers, who collectively spotlighted the people and places that continue to redefine the standards of excellence in the world's most dynamic luxury gastronomy landscape.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

