In 2015, the EtonHouse Community Fund (ECF) was established, dedicated to enhancing the lives of underserved children and youth through education.The Eton Academy was launched in 2020, providing English, Maths, and Science academic programmes for Nursery 1 to Primary 6 in centres across the island. Building on this success, The Eton Academy expanded in 2025 with the introduction of Elevate After School Care, offering primary school children a holistic, well-rounded after-school experience that complements their academic development.EtonHouse International Education Group remains unwavering in its commitment to shaping futures and making a meaningful impact on the world through education.EtonHouse International Holdings Pte Ltd

Founded in 1995 in Singapore, EtonHouse has grown into a global education group with more than 100 schools across eight countries. The Group offers a highly recognised international education pathway from infant care to high school, including the International Baccalaureate, Cambridge, and the Reggio Emilia-inspired approach, all designed to nurture inquiry, creativity, and intercultural understanding. Beyond schools, EtonHouse is deeply committed to community impact through teacher training, philanthropy, and purpose-driven educational initiatives.

