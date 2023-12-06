LanciaConsult, a rapidly expanding business and technology consultancy, has been dedicated to serving a global clientele from its operational bases in Singapore, Jakarta and the United Kingdom. LanciaConsult was established with a clear vision in response to the evolving consultancy landscape, prioritizing client-centric solutions delivered by experienced professionals. With a commitment to addressing business challenges and unlocking opportunities, LanciaConsult has solidified its presence across the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, delivering comprehensive consulting capabilities to organizations worldwide.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to futureproof their business. Learn how Jitterbit helps people work happier at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

