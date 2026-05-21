Set within the serene surroundings of Botanica.CT in Penang, Eden at Botanica CT is a purpose-built senior living community spanning approximately 4.8 acres and comprising 350 thoughtfully designed residences set within a self-sustained township, complemented by green spaces and a commercial hub of eateries and retail, the Prince of Wales International School, Selgate Medical Centre (completion planned in 2029/2030), Care Residence, and other lifestyle facilities. Designed for independent and fulfilling later years, the development brings together private living, wellness and shared community spaces. The development is expected to be completed by 2027. Developed by Eden at Botanica CT Sdn Bhd, a joint venture between Botanica Hills Sdn Bhd and Eden-On-The-Park Sdn Bhd, Eden at Botanica CT reflects a fresh approach to retirement living in Malaysia, centred on active living, community and wellbeing. For more information, visit https://www.edenatbotanicact.com.my/

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