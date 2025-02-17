Luxury hotel earns another prestigious accolade for its exceptional service and world-class facilities

The Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star rating is awarded to properties that demonstrate exceptional service and outstanding facilities.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 February 2025 - Dusit Thani Kyoto, a luxury urban oasis operated by Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has built on its recent One Michelin Key recognition by earning a 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award—further cementing its reputation as one of Kyoto's most exceptional hotels.Founded in the United States in 1958, Forbes Travel Guide (formerly known as Mobil Travel Guide) is a globally respected authority in luxury hospitality, renowned for pioneering the five-star rating system in 1960. Its anonymous inspectors evaluate hotels based on more than 900 objective standards, ensuring a trusted benchmark of excellence in the travel industry.The Four-Star rating is awarded to properties that demonstrate exceptional service and outstanding facilities. Dusit Thani Kyoto earned this distinction through rigorous, undercover assessments by Forbes Travel Guide's inspectors, who experienced the hotel just as a typical guest would—paying their own way to ensure impartiality.Opened in September 2023, Dusit Thani Kyoto is set in the peaceful Hongwanji Monzen-machi district, just 850 metres from the city's bustling Kyoto Station. Operating under Dusit's luxury Dusit Thani brand, the hotel seamlessly blends Thai-inspired gracious hospitality with Japan's deep-rooted culture of(wholeheartedly looking after guests) and features 147 meticulously designed guest rooms that balance timeless elegance with contemporary comfort.The hotel also serves as a hub of gourmet dining experiences. Guests can embark on an interactive omakase journey at Kōyō, which showcases Kyoto's 24 micro-seasons through the finest ingredients. Den Kyoto elevates mixology with handcrafted cocktails infused with Thai herbs, while Ayatana, the hotel's signature Thai fine-dining restaurant, delivers an exquisite celebration of Thai flavours and culinary artistry. Committed to sustainability, Ayatana sources premium seasonal ingredients from the Kansai region, including fresh herbs and vegetables from Ohara Farm and organic tea leaves from its own tea farm in Wazuka.Alongside versatile event spaces that accommodate up to 240 guests, the hotel also boasts a signature Devarana Wellness centre, where expert therapists blend ancient Thai massage therapies with traditional Japanese healing rituals, ensuring a truly restorative experience."Receiving Forbes Travel Guide's distinguished Four-Star Award just over a year after our opening is a remarkable achievement and a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, heartfelt service, and creating truly memorable experiences for our guests," said. "Inspired by this accolade and our One Michelin Key status, we remain committed to raising the bar, delivering exceptional service, and ensuring our hotel continues to be a place of warmth, elegance, and meaningful connections for all who visit."For more information about the hotel, please visit Dusit Thani Kyoto

About Dusit Thani Kyoto

Opened on 1 September 2023, Dusit Thani Kyoto is located in a historic area near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Nishi Hongwan-ji Temple. The hotel offers a unique fusion of Japan's exquisite traditions and the gracious hospitality of Dusit's Thai origins. Guests can enjoy beautifully designed, comfortable rooms alongside a rich variety of culinary experiences, including three distinctive restaurants, a tea salon, and a hidden bar. The Devarana Wellness centre provides rejuvenation for the mind and body, while exclusive experience programmes immerse guests in the true essence of Kyoto.



Our commitment to delivering "Everything You Deserve" ensures that guests not only enjoy the charm of Kyoto as a travel destination but also find a tranquil oasis for their hearts and senses. Notably, in July 2024, Dusit Thani Kyoto became the first Thai-origin hotel brand in Japan to receive a prestigious "Michelin Key" for its 'outstanding' facilities and service.



For more information about the hotel, please visit Dusit Thani Kyoto.



About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process.



For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.



Dusit International