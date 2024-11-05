Strategic alliance poised to create new growth avenues in Thailand, Japan, and beyond.

The strategic partnership between Dusit Foods and Green House aims to accelerate the growth of Epicure Catering, the leading provider of food and beverage services to the international school sector in Thailand. Pictured (from left): Ms Manisa Mitpaibul, Managing Director, Dusit Foods; Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International; Mr Chiaki Tanuma, President and CEO, Green House; and Mr Trevor Allen, CEO, Epicure Catering.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2024Dusit Foods, a subsidiary of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Green House Co., Ltd, a prominent player in Japan's food industry, to accelerate the growth of Epicure Catering Co., Ltd., a leading provider of food and beverage services to the international school sector in Thailand, with the aim to expand Epicure's current operations and broaden its reach to include healthcare facilities, corporate clients, and airlines, both domestically and internationally.As part of the agreement, Green House, in collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation, will establish a new Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to acquire a 20% stake in Epicure Catering. Dusit Foods will retain a 70% share, with the remaining 10% held by existing Epicure shareholders.Green House brings over seven decades of expertise in food services across sectors such as corporate, healthcare, and education, in addition to restaurant and ready-to-eat food management, health service applications, kitchen consulting, and food distribution. Serving over a million meals daily, Green House offers more than 4,000 menu items crafted to meet the highest standards of quality and safety through the HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) framework.Green House previously collaborated with Dusit International by providing consultancy services for Dusit Thani Kyoto—the first Dusit Thani branded hotel in Japan—in 2023. The positive impact of this collaboration underscored the potential to extend the partnership beyond hospitality and into the food sector."We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Green House and embark on this strategic partnership that underscores our commitment to expanding Dusit's food business on a global scale," said. "With Epicure Catering's position as a leading provider of food and beverage services for the international school sector, holding over 70% market share in Thailand, we see tremendous potential for growth. Together with Green House, we aim to leverage our combined expertise and resources to bring Epicure's high-quality offerings to new markets in education, healthcare, and airlines across Thailand and Asia. This collaboration also provides a unique opportunity to explore sustainable cooperation models that can contribute to the long-term development of the food industry as a whole.", said, "This strategic partnership with Dusit Foods not only reaffirms our dedication to delivering high-quality food services across the education, healthcare, and corporate sectors but also marks a significant step in our global growth strategy. Together, we are committed to setting new standards in the food industry and pursuing innovative solutions that create lasting value for all stakeholders.", explained that beyond driving the expansion of Epicure Catering, the partnership is designed to unlock new opportunities across food and beverage production, distribution, and services. "Through knowledge sharing and the adoption of best practices, we aim to enhance employee development, streamline operations, and foster sustainable growth across food business overall," she said. "Our focus remains on achieving a positive environmental and social impact that benefits both our clients and the communities we serve."Established in 2018 with the vision to "Bring Asia to the World," Dusit Foods aims to strategically invest from 'farm-to-fork' across Dusit's entire food supply chain. This includes working to standardise food and beverage offerings at Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide by delivering high-quality ingredients and optimising costs, as well as developing premium products for the international market.Alongside Epicure Catering, Dusit Foods' primary investment portfolio currently includes The Caterers, a leader in school catering and off-site receptions in Vietnam; Bonjour Bakery Asia, a French baking factory and franchise business based in Thailand; Savor Eats (Pinto Hub), a joint venture comprising cloud kitchen/food delivery services and a central kitchen manufacturing hub in Bangkok; and Dusit Gastro, a sourcing and distribution hub servicing Dusit Hotels and Resorts in Thailand and affiliated companies and customers in the hotel, restaurant, café, and catering industry (HoReCa).Hashtag: #DusitInternational

About Dusit Foods

Established in 2018 with the vision to "Bring Asia to the World," Dusit Foods aims to strategically invest from 'farm-to-fork' across Dusit's entire food supply chain. This includes working to standardise F&B at Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide by delivering high quality ingredients and optimising costs.



The division focuses on natural, organic, and healthy products across four key areas: Manufacturing; Distribution and Retail; Raw Materials; and Food Outlets.



Its investment portfolio currently includes Epicure Catering, a leading provider of food and beverage services to the international school industry with a market share of over 70% in Thailand; The Caterers, a leader in school catering and off-site receptions in Vietnam; Bonjour Bakery Asia, a French baking factory and franchise business based in Thailand; Savor Eats (Pinto Hub), a joint venture comprising cloud kitchen/food delivery services and a central kitchen manufacturing hub in Bangkok; and Dusit Gastro, a sourcing and distribution hub servicing Dusit Hotels and Resorts in Thailand and affiliated companies and customers in the hotel, restaurant, café, and catering industry (HoReCa).



About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.



Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.



For more information, please visit dusit-international.com



About Green House

Founded in April 1947, Green House Group operates a comprehensive range of businesses in the food and hospitality sectors. As a leading company in contract food services (for business & industry, education and healthcare), it provides food services at approximately 2,700 outlets globally. In addition, the company engages in advanced food and health-related businesses, including the development of the AI-powered diet management app "Asken," which has a cumulative membership of over 11 million. Green House Group also has a strong presence in hotel management, represented by the "Hotel GrandBach," as well as in the restaurant and delicatessen sector with brands like "Tonkatsu Shinjuku Saboten".



