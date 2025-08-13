DHL Express purchases 2,400 metric tons of SAF from Cathay Group to be used on flights operated by Air Hong Kong, an express all-cargo carrier and wholly owned subsidiary of Cathay.

The SAF will be used on Air Hong Kong flights departing from Seoul Incheon, Tokyo Narita and Singapore Changi airports.

The new agreement underscores both parties' commitment to lower-carbon air logistics and driving the production and use of SAF for the air cargo sector.

(L to R): Peter Bardens, Senior Vice President for Network Operations and Aviation – Asia Pacific, DHL Express; Tom Owen, Director Cargo, Cathay Group

(L to R): Samuel Lee, General Manager for Central Asia Hub, DHL Express; Wai Kheong Loh, Vice President of Commercial - Hong Kong & Macau, DHL Express; Peter Bardens, Senior Vice President for Network Operations and Aviation – Asia Pacific, DHL Express; Tom Owen, Director Cargo, Cathay Group; Clarence Tai, Chief Operating Officer, Air Hong Kong; Grace Cheung, General Manager, Sustainability, Cathay Group

HONG KONG SAR/SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 August 2025 - DHL Express and the Cathay Group have entered into a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) partnership that reinforces their shared commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the air cargo industry. Under the agreement, Cathay will supply DHL Express with 2,400 metric tons of SAF for international flights departing from three airports in Asia namely Seoul Incheon International Airport, Tokyo Narita International Airport, and Singapore Changi Airport. These flights are operated by Air Hong Kong, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Cathay Group, which principally operates express cargo services for DHL Express.Continuing through 2025, the partnership is expected to reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 7,190 metric tons —equivalent to the emissions of over 100 flights from Hong Kong to Singapore with an Airbus 330 freighter."Sustainable aviation fuel currently accounts for less than 1% of the total global jet fuel consumption, yet air transport is one of our biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions. Our decision to expand our SAF usage in Asia with Cathay is another important step that we have taken to drive momentum in SAF production and demand," said Peter Bardens, Senior Vice President for Network Operations and Aviation – Asia Pacific, DHL Express. "DHL Express is at the forefront of SAF adoption, and we look forward to seeing more partners and customers join us on this journey to build a more robust SAF ecosystem in Asia. Our continued investment in this area aligns with DHL Group's Strategy 2030, which recognizes 'green logistics of choice' as one of the four bottom lines."This SAF deal builds on the long-standing partnership between DHL Express and the Cathay Group, including through Air Hong Kong. For more than two decades, Air Hong Kong has played a vital role in DHL Express's Asia Pacific network. This latest collaboration builds on that strong foundation and paves the way for deeper cooperation in advancing SAF."This partnership marks the first SAF uplift on Air Hong Kong flights, a key milestone for Cathay as we continue to expand the SAF usage across our global network. SAF remains a core pillar of our strategy to address our carbon emissions, and collaboration is essential to scaling its use. We are excited to be working with like-minded partners like DHL Express to make SAF more accessible and scalable, particularly in Asia," said Tom Owen, Director Cargo, Cathay.This collaboration makes DHL Express the latest strategic partner of Cathay's Corporate SAF Program, an initiative launched in 2022 to support corporate partners in addressing greenhouse gas emissions from business travel and airfreight through the use of SAF. In 2024, the Corporate SAF Program enabled the use of over 6,000 metric tons of SAF, with a record 16 partners participating, including HSBC, AIA and Standard Chartered.Cathay has been steadily expanding its SAF efforts across the region. Earlier in 2025, the Group entered into an agreement with Sinopec to uplift SAF produced in the Chinese Mainland at Hong Kong International Airport, marking the first such export by Sinopec to Hong Kong. Additionally, Cathay has partnered with SK Energy to secure SAF supply in South Korea from 2025 to 2027. Apart from working closely with suppliers, the Group also co-initiated the Hong Kong Sustainable Aviation Fuel Coalition (HKSAFC) to collectively drive policy development and adoption of SAF locally. These initiatives reflect Cathay's mission to expand the use of SAF within its network and foster a regional SAF ecosystem.Investments in SAF are therefore critical to ensuring its availability on a long-term and predictable basis. DHL Express has also been a frontrunner in scaling SAF uptake globally, securing long-term SAF agreements with multiple partners, including Neste, bp, and World Energy. Earlier this year, DHL Express also partnered with Cosmo Oil Marketing to use SAF produced in Japan for flights departing the country. Most recently, DHL Express completed an agreement with Neste that comprises 7,400 metric tons of SAF for international flights departing from Singapore Changi Airport, further demonstrating the company's proactive approach to driving SAF demand and supply across the region.These efforts will also enhance DHL's understanding of how to transport these alternative fuels, as it is a segment under its Strategy 2030's key growth sector, "New Energy." DHL Group is developing end-to-end logistics solutions for eight segments: wind, solar, electric vehicle (EV) and batteries, battery and energy storage systems, EV charging, grid, alternative fuel and hydrogen.Hashtag: #DHL

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".



DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.



About the Cathay Group

Cathay is a leading premium travel lifestyle brand based in Hong Kong, offering products and services across four lines of business – Cathay Pacific, Cathay Cargo, HK Express and Lifestyle. Flights are provided by Cathay Pacific, the home airline of Hong Kong and a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. The Cathay Group also includes cargo division Cathay Cargo, low-cost carrier HK Express and various other subsidiaries. Cathay is a member of the Swire Group and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE). For more information, please visit www.cathay.com.



About Air Hong Kong

Air Hong Kong is an express all-cargo carrier, principally operating express cargo services for DHL Express. The airline offers scheduled and charter services to 17 destinations in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Australia. Air Hong Kong was established in 1986 as Hong Kong's first all-cargo airline. Today, the carrier operates an all-Airbus A330F freighter fleet comprising 4 A330-200F and 10 A330-300P2F aircraft. Air Hong Kong is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited. www.airhongkong.com.hk



