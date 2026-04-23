Showcase of 28.88-carat flawless diamond

In Conversation with A Diamond is Forever’, (top left) Kathy Chow wears Claudia Ma Fine Jewellery, (top right) Janet Ma and Michael Wong wear pieces from Hearts On Fire; Fireside chat with industry experts and special guests (bottom from left to right): Sophia Yu, Stewart Young, Janet Ma, Michael Wong, Loletta Lai and Christina Ko.

The De Beers Jwaneng 28.88, a remarkable 28.88-carat D-colour, flawless diamond, takes centre stage at the event, with a 3.03-carat D-colour pear-shaped internally flawless diamond ring, and a pair of 2.00-carat & 2.01-carat D-colour internally flawless diamond earrings.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2026 - De Beers Group brought the timeless allure of natural diamonds to Carlyle & Co on 21 April in a soirée celebrating natural diamonds, culture and long-lasting values.Media members, influencers, and lifestyle tastemakers gathered in the Reading Room for intimate conversations and book appreciation, with select guests also taking part in a reflective meditation. Special guests included supermodels Kathy Chow, Janet Ma, and actor Michael Wong—who once appeared in the original A Diamond Is Forever campaigns—alongside Stewart Young, Senior Director and Head of the Jewellery Department at Sotheby's; Loletta Lai, Natural Diamond APAC VP, De Beers Group; Christina Ko, founder of Good Peoples; and Sophia Yu, Managing Director & Publisher of SCMP Hearst.The gathering rode on the recent London launch of, published by Assouline. The book offers a lens into the phrase's role in collective memory since its 1947 inception by copywriter Mary Frances Gerety, and natural diamonds' influence on ideas of love, beauty and commitment across time.Loletta Lai and Stewart Young led conversations that delved into diamonds' place in culture and their journey from origin to auction. Their meaningful dialogues explored how natural diamonds continue to inspire generations to generations as both natural treasures and catalysts for cultural expression.De Beers Group's Natural Diamonds APAC VP, Loletta Lai said: "Through compelling narratives, innovative product launches, high-impact partnerships, and cultural resonance, we reignite desire for natural diamonds fueled by our iconic tagline "A Diamond is Forever."The event highlighted The De Beers Jwaneng 28.88 —a Flawless, D-colour, Type IIa diamond from Botswana's Jwaneng Mine. Originated from a 114.83-carat rough—the stunning diamond is set for auction in Hong Kong on 23 April at Sotheby's Live High Jewellery Sale. The sale elevated its brilliance, provenance and legacy to the world stage."The legacy of natural diamonds being worn by royalties can be traced back from thousands of years ago. Exceptional diamonds are sought after by discerning collectors due to their rarity, intrinsic qualities and long-lasting values." Stewart Young, Senior director and Head of the Jewellery Department at Sotheby's indicated.Adding a contemplative dimension to the afternoon, Christina Ko, founder of Good Peoples guided an inner radiance diamond meditation. Set to contemporary music, this breath-based session invited participants to be mesmerized by a natural diamond's metaphysical properties, embody its brilliance, strength and resilience, and unleash their unique radiance. Ko specialises in unconventional breathwork, meditation and intuitive card readings.Hashtag: #debeersgroup #adiamondisforever #naturaldiamonds #diamonds #Sothebys #Assouline

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About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American PLC group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.





THE DE BEERS JWANENG 28.88

An exceptional 28.88‑carat brilliant‑cut diamond of D colour, Flawless clarity and rare Type IIa classification, this remarkable stone was discovered at Botswana's renowned Jwaneng Mine and originated from an extraordinary 114.83‑carat rough. It is a vanishingly rare gift of nature that embodies both De Beers' unparalleled diamond legacy and a masterclass in cutting and polishing. The stunning diamond will be offered at auction in Hong Kong on 23 April at Sotheby's Live High Jewellery Sale.





A Diamond Is Forever: The Making of a Cultural Icon 1926–2026

Published in partnership with Assouline, the book explores how De Beers transformed diamonds into a universal symbol of love and commitment, anchored by Mary Frances Gerety's legendary slogan, "A Diamond Is Forever." Spanning a century of art, fashion, advertising, and popular culture, it discovers the power of storytelling in shaping modern luxury. The book was launched in London in March 2026, marking a landmark celebration of De Beers' enduring cultural legacy.





Loletta Lai, Natural Diamonds APAC VP, De Beers Group

Loletta Lai has spearheaded natural diamond communications for De Beers Group across the APAC since 2021 and was appointed earlier this year as Natural Diamond APAC VP, at De Beers Group. Leveraging her extensive expertise in public relations and her deep understanding of diamond culture, she is responsible for crafting and executing communication strategies and marketing campaigns across the APAC region, aimed at enhancing awareness and trust in natural diamonds among consumers, media and key opinion leaders.





Stewart Young, Senior Director and Head of the Jewellery Department, Sotheby’s

Based in Hong Kong, Stewart leads the Asia team across jewellery auctions and private sales, while also collaborating with the Salon team on the retail side of the business. With over two decades of experience in the global jewellery auction market, he began his career at Sotheby's in 2007. His rapid ascent in the industry is supported by a distinctive background as a couture designer, complemented by experience in art and costume direction for film and stage.



Stewart has designed numerous high-jewellery pieces for auction, including an exceptional 102-carat Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond necklace that achieved USD 9 million. Over the course of his career, he has brought several record-breaking jewels to market, including a 7.59-carat Fancy Vivid Blue diamond ring (USD 20 million), an Imperial jadeite demi-parure (USD 12.8 million), and an unmounted 30.10-carat Very Light Pink diamond (USD 2.6 million).





Sophia Yu, Managing Director & Publisher of SCMP Hearst

Sophia Yu is the Managing Director & Publisher of SCMP Hearst, where she oversees brand development, business strategy and editorial direction for five leading luxury and lifestyle media brands in Hong Kong: Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper's BAZAAR, Esquire and ELLE Men. Under her leadership, the five media brands have successfully transformed from traditional print media into prominent digital players, reaching over four million digital audiences monthly and amassing a social following of more than 3.5 million users.





Christina Ko, Founder of Good Peoples

Christina Ko is the founder of Good Peoples, a creative wellness studio that reimagines mindfulness through a contemporary perspective. Her offerings span pop-music-led breathwork journeys, writing workshops that incorporate meditation, and intuitive readings using her signature Hong Kong-themed oracle cards.



This distinctive approach is shaped by her background as an editor and content strategist, where she worked with global brands and publications including Louis Vuitton and the Financial Times. Drawing on her expertise in storytelling and brand placemaking, Christina designs immersive experiences that push creative boundaries, evoke emotion, and invite deeper self-exploration.





De Beers Group