Hong Kong Association of Customer Service Excellence (HKACE), a non-profit organisation, was established in February 2000 to represent more than 300,000 customer service practitioners in Hong Kong, the number of member companies has almost 50. The 9 founding member organisations are AIA International Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Centaline Property Agency Limited, CLP Power Hong Kong Limited, HKT Limited, Hongkong Post, Shell Hong Kong Limited, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and The Hong Kong Jockey Club. They are committed to continuously improve themselves, to promote customer service culture with passion, leveraging on members' synergy and professional expertise. The Association initiated a multitude of industry awards and programmes over the years, including the "Customer Service Excellence Award", "Young Service Stars Programme", and the "Quality Customer Service Programme". "Service Appreciation Programme" was first launched in 2013 to foster service appreciation culture. The Association aims to facilitate the sharing of managerial experiences among member organizations, encourage innovation, and elevate the competitiveness of Hong Kong's service sector by rewarding high levels of customer service. About Customer Service Excellence Award In line with the mission to promote customer service excellence among members, the HKACE introduced the Customer Service Excellence Award program in 2001 with an aim of motivating customer service staff, recognizing outstanding performers and promoting a customer service culture with member companies.

A group photo features Hon Algernon Yau, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development (9th from right, front row); Derek Choi, Chairman of HKACE (10th from right, front row); Hon Shiu Ka Fai, BBS, JP, CPPCC National Committee Member and Member of the Legislative Council (8th from right, front row); Hon Perry Yiu, MH, JP, Member of the Legislative Council (7th from left, back row); together with HKACE Founding Members, Executive Committee members and guests.

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