CP AXTRA Partners with Ayala to Strengthen Mall Development and Asset Management

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2026 -Under the agreement, ACx and ALMI will share methodologies and best practices in mall asset operations, leasing strategy and project development to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and maximize the long-term value of CP AXTRA's land and assets, initially focusing on seven key stores of Makro. The parties will also explore future investment opportunities related to mall and asset development in Thailand, alongside collaborative initiatives for the development of new sites and the redevelopment of existing CP AXTRA sites across the country. This is the third agreement signed between CP AXTRA and Ayala, underscoring the strong partnership and continued collaboration between the two groups, following their previous agreements to operate Makro in the Philippines and expand regional business opportunities."This agreement with Ayala allows us to combine CP AXTRA's deep understanding of the Thai retail market with Ayala's decades of experience in developing and leasing shopping mall spaces. By applying proven methodologies to our Makro mall, we aim to elevate the standards of the retail environment we offer, not only improving the experience for our shoppers and tenants, but also fostering sustainable growth and creating long-term value for our asset and the surrounding community," said"This is another milestone in our growing relationship and collaboration with the CP Group. Through this partnership, we intend to leverage the complementary strengths of two leading conglomerates to create world-class retail and real estate developments across markets. This also marks Ayala's entry into the Thailand market, giving us a strong opportunity not only to share our expertise, but also to gain valuable insights from one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic and developed retail markets. More broadly, this partnership aligns with Ayala's strategy of bringing the best of the world to the Philippines while showcasing the best of the Philippines to the world," said"Makro's nationwide footprint gives it a meaningful role in the everyday lives of Thai consumers. Our opportunity is to help turn that everyday relevance into places people choose to stay, explore, and return to. By combining CP AXTRA's market knowledge with Ayala Malls' experience in curating retail partners, improving customer journeys, and building community-oriented retail destinations, we believe these sites can become stronger platforms for shoppers, merchant partners, and long-term asset growth," saidThe collaboration brings two complementary strengths together. CP AXTRA is one of ASEAN's leading wholesale and retail operators, with more than 2,700 Makro and Lotus's stores. The company is a regional leader in multi-format, omnichannel retail platforms across Southeast Asia and is advancing toward retail-tech company. ALMI, is one of the Philippines' leading mall operators, managing 34 shopping centers recognized for their strong retail planning, curated tenant mix, and enhanced customer experience across Southeast Asia. With extensive expertise in leasing, mall operations, facility management, and mixed-use development, ALMI is well positioned to support CP AXTRA in maximizing the value and potential of its Makro mall assets in Thailand. Ayala Corporation also brings a broader consumer and enterprise ecosystem that can complement CP AXTRA's regional retail expansion, while ACx, its consumer retail unit, adds perspective on evolving customer behavior, format innovation, and retail partnerships.The MoC builds on the two groups' existing strategic partnership, which began in 2025 with the formation of CP AXTRA AC CORPORATION to operate Makro stores in the Philippines and was expanded to include a wider range of collaborative opportunities. This new agreement deepens that partnership further, marking the first time Ayala will bring its mall development and leasing expertise directly to CP AXTRA's operations in Thailand.Hashtag: #CPAXTRA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About CP AXTRA

CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, is an operator of Asia's leading wholesaler and retailer, Makro and Lotus's. The Company is based in Thailand, with operation across 10 countries. CP AXTRA is committed to fulfilling people's lives with good health, love, joy, and well-being, by providing solutions and meeting customers' daily needs with technology, innovation, and operational excellence. With over 30 years of retail experience, CP AXTRA is a trusted partner for both B2B and B2C customers, offering a comprehensive range of products and services. Today, it manages over 2,700 offline stores in Thailand and Asia, with strong online presence.

About Ayala Corporation

For more than 190 years, Ayala Corporation has been building businesses that enable people to thrive.

Ayala, currently one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines, has meaningful presence in real estate, banking, digital services and telecommunications, and renewable energy. It likewise has a growing presence in healthcare, mobility, and logistics as well as investments in industrial technologies, education, and other ventures. Ayala manages its corporate social responsibility initiatives through Ayala Foundation.

About Ayala Malls

Ayala Malls is the premier lifestyle mall network in the Philippines, known for creating vibrant, well-curated destinations that bring together shopping, dining, culture, and community experiences. With 34 malls nationwide, Ayala Malls continues to lead in elevating the Filipino retail experience by offering a diverse mix of global and local brands, innovative spaces, and enriching events that celebrate local creativity and inclusivity. As part of Ayala Land, the country's leading real estate developer, Ayala Malls is committed to building dynamic, sustainable spaces where people can connect, thrive, and enjoy life's everyday moments.

CP AXTRA