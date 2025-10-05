From September 20–23, Substanz Club—just steps from Oktoberfest—became a vibrant hub where Bavarian tradition met global fashion, under the theme “More Beer, More Bold, More You!”
Marking their debut at a major cultural event, COOFANDY, EKOUAER, and Zeagoo created an immersive experience that blended fashion with local culture and community. The activation reinforced their commitment to connecting with European audiences through bold, interactive storytelling that celebrates both style and tradition.
Three Brands, Three Immersive Zones
COOFANDY: Men’s Style in Motion
At the COOFANDY Men’s Fashion Zone, guests embraced Oktoberfest tradition with a stylish spin, taking on the “Masskrug” beer mug lifting challenge and posing in retro-inspired photo stations. Over three days, COOFANDY handed out 400 custom canvas bags, 1,200 brand intro cards, and 150 branded hats.
EKOUAER: Comfort Meets Celebration
At the EKOUAER Comfort Corner, guests took on the “Blind Touch Challenge,” engaging their senses to experience the brand’s signature soft, skin-friendly fabrics. Over three days, EKOUAER distributed 400 branded canvas bags, 1,200 intro cards, and 90 premium eye masks.
Zeagoo: Style at Speed
At the Zeagoo Fast Fashion Check-in Zone, Guests raced to assemble festival-ready outfits in just 30 seconds, then posed inside a custom selfie frame to capture and share their looks.
Over the three-day event, more than 3,600 branded gifts—including canvas bags, brand intro cards, and curated gift boxes—were awarded, with 33 prizes given out daily.
Looking Ahead: From Cultural Connection to Brand Evolution
The Substanz Club pop-up was met with enthusiastic praise for its creative, interactive zones and seamless fusion of tradition with modern fashion. It transformed a brand activation into a vibrant cultural experience.
This response reflects the core values of COOFANDY, EKOUAER, and Zeagoo—making fashion accessible, engaging, and deeply connected to everyday life.
