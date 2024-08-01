PALO IT is a global innovation software developer and consultancy dedicated to helping organizations embrace tech as a force for good. We have a team of more than 650 experts across 16 offices in design, tech development and Agile who work with clients in all regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, to rapidly create new business models, launch innovative products and services with positive impact at their core, and prepare leadership and culture for the future. We are proud to be B Corp-certified in Singapore, Hong Kong, Mexico, Thailand and France, and working towards certifications across all other locations. Certified B Corporations are a leaders of a worldwide movement of people using business as a force for good. We are also honoured to be a World Economic Forum New Champion since 2021, a network of high-growth companies chosen by the World Economic Forum who are applying new business models, emerging technologies and sustainable growth strategies into every arm of their organization.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.