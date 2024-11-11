CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) is the Hong Kong utility subsidiary wholly owned by CLP Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. CLP Power operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to more than six million people in its supply area.

Deputy Secretary for Education Ms Teresa Chan (middle), CLP Power Chief Corporate Development Officer Ms Quince Chong (third from left), Guangdong Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co., Ltd. Deputy General Manager Ms Anthea Yung (third from right), representatives from Guangdong Province Department of Education, Shenzhen Municipality Education Bureau and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR, and Chiu Lut Sau Memorial Secondary School Principal Mrs Tam Woo Kit-ching (first from right) officiate the launch of the “Mainland Study Tours of the Subject of Citizenship and Social Development – Daya Bay Visit” at Daya Bay Nuclear Power Station.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.