Founded in 2017, Hong Kong homegrown startup CHARGESPOT is the world's first transnational power bank rental company. As a wholly owned subsidiary under INFORICH, which successfully listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2022, CHARGESPOT currently offers 60,000+ spots across seven markets including Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Mainland China, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia. CHARGESPOT's business is about more than just power banks; it's about powering possibilities and opportunities for everyone and every business. CHARGESPOT offers the most convenient, reliable and extensive network of charging solutions that keep consumers and businesses connected and charged for life's most important moments. CHARGESPOT's extensive network of global partners spans industries from F&B to entertainment complexes, transportation and more.

Mr. Eric FOK Kai Shan JP and Ms. Jess CHENG Wai Yin are pleased to announce CHARGESPOT will sponsor the Hong Kong, China Representative Team (HKRT) as HKFA's Official Power Partner. They are joined by HKRT players CHAN Siu Kwan Philip, NGAN Cheuk Pan, and Leon JONES (from left to right) for a group photo.

