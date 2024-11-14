Carta is a platform that helps people manage equity, build businesses, and invest in the companies of tomorrow. Our mission is to create more owners. We do this by unlocking the power of equity ownership for more people in more places. Carta is trusted by more than 40,000 companies in more than 160 countries to manage cap tables, compensation, and valuations. Carta also supports more than 7,000 funds and SPVs, which together represent over $130B in assets under administration. Carta's liquidity solutions have returned $15B to shareholders in secondary transactions. Today, Carta's platform manages nearly three trillion dollars in equity for more than two million total stakeholders. Companies and funds like Flexport, Tribe, and Harlem Capital build their businesses on Carta. The company has been included on the Forbes World's Best Cloud Companies, Fast Company's Most Innovative list, and Inc.'s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. For more information, visit carta.com .

