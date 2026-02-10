Mr Francis Lui, Chairman (centre); Mr Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau (2nd from right); and Mr Troy Hickox, Head of Hotels & Lifestyle Development (1st from right), of Galaxy Entertainment Group and Mr Samuel Ding, Senior Vice President of Design and Technical Services (2nd from left); Ms Mei Ping, Head of China and Chairman Assistant (1st from left), of Capella Hotel Group officiate at the Opening Ceremony of Capella at Galaxy Macau.

Mr Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer - Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group delivers his welcome remarks at the Opening Ceremony of Capella at Galaxy Macau.

Mr Samuel Ding, Senior Vice President of Design and Technical Services, Capella Hotel Group, delivers a speech at the Opening Ceremony of Capella at Galaxy Macau.

Gentle curves, softened edges, and dappled light that mimics sunlight filtering through a rainforest canopy guides guests from the moment they enter the driveway.

Capella at Galaxy Macau delivers a rare combination of grandeur, serenity and exclusivity.

The Capella Penthouses are among the most remarkable accommodations ever introduced in the territory, each equipped with private swimming pool for the utmost sense of leisure.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2026 - Capella at Galaxy Macau has officially opened, marking the arrival of the serene enclave within the celebrated world of Galaxy Macau. This exceptional property represents a rarefied expression of hospitality within Galaxy Macau, Asia's highly awarded luxury resort.Capella at Galaxy Macau represents the pinnacle of the luxury resort's experiential offering. Designed for the most discerning of premium guests, the property occupies a privileged position within Galaxy Macau's constellation of lauded luxury hotels. An ultra-residential retreat designed for the most discerning traveller; it offers privacy, expansive space, and superlative service.The golden hued architectural landmark comprises just 95 suites and penthouses, while maintaining an exceptionally low key-count and a welcoming sense of intimacy and seclusion.The opening of Capella at Galaxy Macau further strengthens Galaxy Macau's status as the region's premier experiential destination, offering guests a highly curated way to experience the dynamism of the luxury resort, and all that UNESCO World Heritage–recognised Macau has to offer.Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, states: "Galaxy Macau was created as a destination where the world's finest hospitality and ultra-luxury experiences come together. We are delighted to reveal Capella at Galaxy Macau to our treasured guests from around the world; which showcases a new expression of our signature and ever-evolving 'World Class Asian Heart' service – that is not just personalised but anticipated; promising that true exclusivity is no longer about spectacle - but about scarcity."Clive Edwards, Senior Vice President, Operations, of Capella Hotel Group adds: "This strategic partnership positions Capella at Galaxy Macau as a distinctive expression of our brand vision: an intimate, residential retreat within an integrated resort context. Our guests enjoy seamless access to Galaxy's world-class amenities while experiencing the culturally immersive hospitality that defines Capella—from our Capella Culturists to curated experiences celebrating Macau's rich heritage."Conceived with renowned Paris-based design studio Moinard Bétaille, Capella at Galaxy Macau introduces a distinct design sensibility to the city, influenced by the jungle-inspired motifs found throughout the world of fashion, defined by craftsmanship, sophistication, and vintage luxury accents.Imagined as a gilded jungle, the undulating exteriors draw from the formations of Macau's tropical landscape while offering a sleek, residential interpretation of ultra-luxury. Rather than enclosed opulence, the architecture and interiors emphasise soft curves and undulating fluid forms, mirroring meandering waterways, light, airflow, the organic forms of the rainforest canopy – all brought to life with tactile materiality; creating a deeply immersive and energetically aligned experience.Interior design studio Moinard Bétaille was tasked with creating a 'residential sanctuary in Macau.' From the forest-like canopy at the Ground Floor Lobby arrival and the Tree of Life, to the multi-sensory digital artwork by Laura Cheung – whose hand-finished jungle inspired walls grace every suite, Bruno Moinard has composed an environment of serenity, luxury and quiet confidence. For Capella at Galaxy Macau – a collaboration with Bruno Moinard's creative partner, Claire Bétaille – the design duo have built on their collective commitment to bespoke luxury; creating a signature new language that builds upon culture, community, tradition, and heritage craftsmanship in a way that is both distinctive and unique. Moinard states: "Our vision was to create a sense of calm, crafted elegance, a residential sanctuary that feels both intimate and timeless, set within the extraordinary environs of Galaxy Macau."Gentle curves, softened edges, and dappled light that mimics sunlight filtering through a rainforest canopy guides guests from the moment they enter the driveway, a protected space that transitions from the pulsing energy of Macau, surrounded by lush foliage that fosters a sense of calm and privacy. In an ecosystem of light, art and nature, as one steps into the Lobby, a chamber of light and running water frame the Tree of Life – the beating heart of the Lobby that pulsates in coloured light. Round pools, lush foliage, and a mustering of carved wooden storks alight, finding their place in front of the spellbinding three-metre immersive multi-sensory LED artwork by Hong Kong artist Laura Cheung, founder of artisanal luxury homeware brand LaLa Curio. Evoking the natural rhythm of a tropical jungle, the sculptural natural forms, rocks and fire pits enable the kinetic artwork to subtly transform from dawn to dusk; connecting the interior to the passage of time outside. This digital grove "breathes" with the time of day; featuring a cacophony of ambient sounds that culminate in a nightly bloom of glowing fireflies and shooting stars. A custom-handmade tumbled glass sculpture by Czech glass masters Lasvit – 'Splash' – cascades over the illuminated water pools.The arrival experience unfolds on the first floor, where guests discover the gilded Lobby layered with specially commissioned artworks. Highlights include contemporary abstract gouache and oil artworks by Bruno Moinard, alongside ceramic scholar's rocks on Amazonite marble plinths by American ceramic artist Jason Messinger, that blend the softly-hued neutral interiors with statement pieces.Guests are welcomed by their Capella Culturist in the Capella Living Room, a brand signature reimagined here as a cocooning social salon, before being escorted to their private residences for in-suite check-in by their personal butler. "Jungle Blue" – a Bruno Moinard abstract oil painting anchors the space in Moinard's signature Macau Blue, a nuanced hue that echoes his interior inspiration, where water meets the jungle. Here, the Capella Culturists host daily rituals such as tea ceremonies, baijiu tastings, and cultural introductions.Capella at Galaxy Macau delivers a rare combination of grandeur, serenity and exclusivity. Offering the largest rooms in Southern China, the Capella Penthouses are among the most remarkable accommodations ever introduced in the territory. Two- and four-bedroom penthouses offer expansive indoor-outdoor living, with sliding glass doors opening onto breezy, light-filled terraces, sun rooms and glass-walled outdoor private infinity pools overlooking futuristic Hengqin island – where visionary engineering meets architectural finesse – achievements previously unseen in the region. Artisanship is apparent in the details, such as the penthouse entrance doors featuring bespoke woven horsehair panelling lining, offering superior acoustic protection and a refined, luxurious patina. Four-bedroom penthouses, spanning close to 700 square metres, include a private Winter Garden with its diamond-stitched leather upholstery inspired by vintage automotive seats; wellness room with state-of-the-art massage chair and TechnoGym personal training equipment, games room with foosball table, and butler pantry. A den-like, soundproofed media and entertainment room houses a state-of-the-art home theatre and karaoke system, while airy, spa-like marble bathrooms feature generous soaking tubs and ultra-spacious his and hers showers. Two-bedroom penthouses include many of the same bespoke amenities, along with a dedicated VIK (Very Important Kids) room for family travellers.One- and two-bedroom suites begin at 128 square metres and feature indoor relaxation pools, sunbeds, Amazonite marble bathrooms with mosaic floors, and polished finishes. Bedrooms are accentuated with jungle-inspired, hand-finished wall coverings by LaLa Curio, extending into canopy-like ceilings.Capella at Galaxy Macau brings together a union of award-winning hospitality for exceptional personalization. With Capella Hotels and Resorts voted the "No.1 Hotel Brand in the World" infor the third consecutive year, Capella's globally recognised service philosophy finds a new home in the most accentuated expression of Galaxy Macau's signature and ever-evolving World Class Asian Heart service.Every guest enjoys 24-hour butler service, packing and unpacking of luggage, a complimentary minibar, premium Chinese tea sets, Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica Santa Maria Novella bath amenities, locally-sourced pre-batched cocktails and a Bugatti kettle and Illy IperEspresso Professional Machine for the ultimate precision-brewed coffee experience. Dedicated Capella butlers – unique to this hotel – and Capella Culturists work seamlessly together to intuitively shape each stay around individual preferences; promising that true exclusivity is no longer about spectacle - but about rarity and experience.Culturists curate bespoke experiences connecting guests to Macau's heritage and contemporary culture, from art tours and baijiu tastings to culinary masterclasses with Stephen Hsu, the executive chef of Capella at Galaxy Macau's signature restaurant Botanica, or private helicopter and walking tours arranged with insider access.As part of Galaxy Macau's reputation as one of Asia's most celebrated gastronomic destinations, Capella at Galaxy Macau introduces three highly anticipated dining and bar concepts.Pony & Plume, a whisky and cocktail bar and divan designed by Moinard Bẽtaille, reveals a haven of hidden delights and secret spaces, waiting to be revealed. Set to become a vibrant Macau destination hotspot in its own right, the bar's name is its creed: the "pony" – a precise measure of spirit – represents intention in every pour, while the "plume" is the bar's calling card, introduced as an aromatic cloud of smoke that infuses its signature cocktails, bar snacks and the divan experience. Home to more than 650 whiskies curated across eight flavour profiles, the venue celebrates precision, ritual, and the aroma, from rare and limited-edition bottles to guided tastings and signature smoke-infused cocktails inspired by Macau's cultural eclecticism and morsels designed to appeal to connoisseurs and the curious alike. Featuring a cabinet of the world's rarest unicorn whiskies, even the private reserve of whisky casks of provenance might be sighted by those in-the-know.Botanica, a 48-seat restaurant led by Executive Chef Stephen Hsu, serves international comfort classics reimagined with Asian influences for the global palate. Light floods the tropical interiors by Moinard Bétaille, where indoor water reflections feature beneath imaginary jungle vines and a cluster of soft, pillow-like fungi stretch across the high ceilings. Ornamental glass screens and trellises add to an ambient space punctuated by climbing botanicals and sculptural works by Mexican artist Joel Escalona, creating a casual yet refined atmosphere.Further elevating Galaxy Macau's culinary stature, acclaimed Hong Kong chef Vicky Cheng will open an independent fine-dining restaurant within Capella at Galaxy Macau in 2026. The Michelin-starred chef and Krug Ambassador, whose Wing restaurant is ranked number three on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list, is set to present modern French cuisine shaped by his distinctive and adventurous culinary vision.Francis Lui, Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, concludes: "Capella at Galaxy Macau's architecture, service, gastronomy, and residential privacy create a singular experience for our top percentile of VIP guests, one that sets a new reference point for hospitality in Macau and globally. Our design and operations teams have worked tirelessly to bring the vision for Capella at Galaxy Macau to life in close partnership with Capella Hotel Group. Together, we have crafted the most intimate, elevated, and personalised way to experience our global entertainment and leisure resort offering; creating a true sanctuary, where every stay unfolds as a bespoke retreat, shaped by design, culture, and service at the highest level."Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com





About Capella Hotel Group

Capella Hotel Group elevates hospitality through stewardship and artistry. From Singapore, our two luxury brands—Capella Hotels and Resorts and Patina Hotels & Resorts—transform heritage sites into living culture and conscious travel into meaningful connection. Recognised globally for excellence, we craft hospitality icons and embed care for people and place throughout our portfolio. www.capellahotelgroup.com

About Capella Hotels and Resorts

Capella Hotels and Resorts embodies excellence in the craft of hospitality. Our constellation spans Asia Pacific with future openings in the Middle East and Europe. Each property is a custodian of heritage, reflecting meticulous restoration and unseen artistry to offer experiences that illuminate travel. Auriga Spa, our signature wellness sanctuary inspired by lunar cycles, brings holistic wellbeing to each destination. Named Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure for three consecutive years, Capella combines the highest levels of craftsmanship with personalised service to create bespoke luxury. Capella Hotels and Resorts is a proud member of GHA DISCOVERY. www.capellahotels.com

