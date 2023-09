BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange offering spot, derivatives, grid, and copy trading services to users in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. With a user base of over 5 million, BingX facilitates connections between users, expert traders, and the platform itself in a secure and innovative manner. Buy SATS with BingX and start trading.

Just earlier this year, the cryptocurrency world was abuzz with the introduction of BRC-20 tokens, a new token standard that brought fungible tokens to the Bitcoin blockchain. Created by an anonymous on-chain analyzer named Domo, BRC-20 tokens have been hailed as a significant watershed moment for Bitcoin, expanding its utility beyond just a digital currency. As of May 2023, a remarkable 14,300+ different tokens have been minted using the BRC-20 standard, signaling its rapid adoption and the high level of interest it has garnered.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 September 2023 - BingX, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, is once again the first to announce the listing of SATS-BRC20, an innovation in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Starting from September 22, 2023, 08:00:00 (UTC+0), BingX users will be able to trade SATS with the SATS/USDT trading pair. For updated SATS Price head over to BingX Prices page.

