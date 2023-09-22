Trading Details
Asset: SATS
Trading Pair: SATS/USDT
SATS Deposit Time: September 25, 2023, 08:00:00 (UTC+0)
- SATS Withdrawal Time: September 25, 2023, 08:00:00 (UTC+0)
Smart Trading: BingX Spot Grid and Spot Infinity Grid will list SATS for users to enjoy smart trading of tokens.
Enhanced Liquidity: BRC-20 tokens contribute to increased market liquidity, making trading more efficient.
Interoperability: Built on the Bitcoin blockchain, SATS-BRC20 can seamlessly interact with other Bitcoin-based applications and services.
Decentralization: Aligning with the core principles of blockchain technology, SATS-BRC20 offers users ownership and control over their assets without relying on intermediaries.
