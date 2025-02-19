Over the past seven years, Bangkok Design Week (BKKDW) has demonstrated the power of creativity in redefining urban spaces and fostering growth in the creative industries. The festival has contributed over 3.19 billion baht to the economy, attracted more than 2.51 million visitors, and strengthened Bangkok's status as a City of Design under the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). Beyond numbers, it has revitalized once-quiet neighborhoods like Charoen Krung, Talad Noi, Hua Lamphong, and Pak Khlong Talad, turning them into thriving Creative Economy Districts. These transformations have created jobs, driven economic growth, and improved the quality of life for Bangkok's residents.





Design Your Change + Transforming Overlooked Spaces into Vibrant Public Areas





Bangkok's dense urban population of over 5 million people makes it one of the most crowded cities in the world. While municipal budgets and policies alone are not enough to address the city's challenges, innovative design provides exciting solutions to reimagine Bangkok's limited spaces.





One shining example is "Prompt Park" a collaboration between we!park, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and the Netherlands Embassy. This project transforms unused land located under the expressway into a vibrant public park for relaxation and community gatherings. Designed with Dutch expertise in urban planning, Prompt Park integrates climate-resilient features, creating a functional space that addresses both environmental and urban needs. The park also features a Tactical Intervention installation that combines international urban planning expertise with creative solutions for Bangkok's challenges.





Another we!park initiative transforms private land into a "Pop-Up Park." This flexible green space is open to people of all ages and offers a variety of activities. It demonstrates that public parks don't need to be restricted to government-owned land, creating a new model for urban greenery.





Other innovative projects include "MinutePocket_UrbanBed" by SP/N Design Studio, which reimagines neglected private plots as temporary structures such as napping pods and playgrounds for children. These creative installations highlight how unused land can be repurposed for the benefit of local communities.





Meanwhile, Urban Ally's Puppup Parklet transforms two parking spaces into a small, temporary public area for relaxation. Located on Samran Rat Road, this compact but impactful initiative reclaims pedestrian spaces and offers an example of how even small design efforts can enhance urban life.





In Yaowarat-Song Wat, Attention Studio is transforming limited spaces into "Playground," multifunctional areas that combine sports, art, and community engagement. This initiative maximizes the use of space to meet the diverse needs of one of Bangkok's busiest neighborhoods.





Design Your Change + Using Design to Solve Persistent Urban Challenges





Design is a key tool for addressing Bangkok's urban challenges, particularly those tied to daily life. MAYDAY! focuses on improving public transportation, shifting attention this year from buses to "Songthaews," Bangkok's iconic shared pickup trucks. Despite their decades of service, these vehicles face issues such as safety, comfort, and outdated designs that fail to accommodate all users. The Songthaew Transformation exhibition presents design solutions that tackle these problems, offering practical ways to modernize the songthaew for all commuters.





Another project addressing urban problems is "Street Vendor Grease Trap" by Everyday Architect Design Studio. This portable grease trap, designed for street food vendors, prevents clogged drains caused by food waste while doubling as a parking aid for carts. It's an ingenious example of how small-scale design can make a big difference in city management.











The "GAGEENANG" project was inspired by a love for Bangkok's vibrant street food culture, particularly the iconic plastic chairs found at food stalls throughout the city. By creatively addressing small yet impactful details, the project transforms these everyday chairs by covering the hole in the seat and adding a built-in storage tray for personal belongings. This simple yet thoughtful redesign enhances both comfort and convenience for diners. These upgraded chairs are already being used at select eateries in Yaowarat, further elevating the street food experience.

Design Your Change + Promoting Environmental Awareness



Bangkok's long-standing environmental challenges, from waste management to limited green spaces, have inspired innovative design solutions. One such project is the "Mega Mat" by MVRDV Architects, created in collaboration with CEA (Creative Economy Agency), the Netherlands Embassy, and PTT Global Chemicals. This 860-square-meter recycled plastic mat draws on traditional Thai mat designs and transforms plastic waste into a functional public installation. Located at City Hall Square, the Mega Mat blends Thai heritage with sustainability while promoting recycling as a core value.



Another standout project is "Habitat Network" by AP Thailand. By creating green spaces to attract native bird species through urban forests, this initiative restores biodiversity in Bangkok's urban areas, proving that ecological balance can thrive even in densely populated cities.



For a hands-on experience, visitors can join workshops in Bang Pho, a historic neighborhood celebrated for its wood industry, to create "Sacred Incense Reinvented." This activity highlights the local connection and sustainability by transforming teak sawdust, a byproduct of the community, into sacred offerings for Chao Mae Tuptim Shrine.



Design Your Change + Energizing Businesses Through Creativity



Creativity is not just a tool for enhancing quality of life or adding vibrancy to a city—it is also a powerful driver for business growth and innovation. A prime example is NEIGHBOURMART Bangkok, a marketplace for Bangkok lovers that celebrates local businesses. Created by CEA, in collaboration with the design team at iliU, NEIGHBOURMART curates products from local shops and nostalgic vendors across the city, reviving the charm of traditional grocery stores and corner shops that are rapidly disappearing. Visitors can discover vintage items like Roses brand sweet soy sauce, traditionally fermented in clay jars, or Mho Mee herbal inhalers, a nostalgic favorite for generations.



Another highlight is Made in Phranakorn, a bold Business Matching project that connects creative professionals with long-standing local businesses in Bangkok's historic Phranakorn district. This initiative focuses on rebranding and modernizing classic products while retaining their authenticity. From heritage restaurants and vintage perfume brands to classic tea vendors and traditional snack shops, Made in Phranakorn helps businesses overcome challenges and unlock new potential for growth.



The project showcases "The Old Town's Favorite 5" as a testament to its success:

Made in Phranakorn x Niyom Phochana (Sao Chingcha) by UA x Creator x Niyom Phochana

Made in Phranakorn: Re-scented Pranakorn by Eqlibrum x Nangloy

Made in Phranakorn x Yui Pheuak Tod (Sao Chingcha) by Jirayuth Pongwarut

Made in Phranakorn x Bai Cha Rabbit Mark by Chitsuda Amornsak

Made in Phranakorn x Orkraphan by Uksornsanan



Finally, Creative House by CEA offers a showcase of over 60 exceptional creative businesses selected by the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA, in partnership with Capital, a leading business publication. This campaign, Creative House by CEA: Creativity x Business, aims to foster new business opportunities, generate revenue, and create jobs through the power of creativity.



Design Your Change: Transforming Bangkok into a City That Leaves No One Behind



Bangkok is embracing its identity as a city for everyone—a place where no one is left behind. With a focus on inclusivity and innovation, creative projects at Bangkok Design Week tackle challenges affecting various groups, including the elderly, children, and stray animals.



One inspiring example comes from STUDIO150, which addresses a major shortfall in Thai educational tools. Current learning aids for children remain outdated and ineffective. In response, a mother teamed up with designers to create "Thai Alphabet Flashcards" (Flashcards Kor-Hor), a learning tool that simplifies the process of remembering Thai letters while reducing common writing errors. By analyzing and illustrating the unique features of all 44 Thai consonants, the flashcards connect traditional learning with modern design, making them both engaging and effective.



Continuing with a focus on children, the "Little more+" exhibition by Keep Right sheds light on the hidden stories of small businesses in Bangkok's Salak Hin alley. This initiative grew out of the "Kid Guides of Salak Hin" project, which identified a key issue: many tourists overlook local businesses due to unfamiliarity or lack of trust, favoring larger establishments instead. Through the voices of young guides, the exhibition encourages visitors to explore and support these small, community-driven businesses, helping them thrive in a competitive urban landscape.



Inclusivity at Bangkok Design Week also extends to animals with the "Stand for Strays : Catsanova+ Ordinary Little Dogs" initiative. This collaboration between government agencies, NGOs, and private individuals addresses the issue of stray cats and dogs in urban areas. Eye-catching artwork, including painted cat-themed visuals, raises awareness of the importance of sterilization and adoption, promoting responsible care for stray animals. The program also facilitates proactive rehoming efforts, finding new families for animals rescued from municipal shelters.





As aging is an inevitable part of life, the design team at RISE IMPACT has created the "Redesign services for the 60s+" workshop to spark critical conversations about how safe, accessible, and enjoyable Bangkok will remain for its elderly residents. Through an interactive activity, participants are invited to step into the shoes of senior citizens living in a bustling metropolis. The workshop highlights the challenges of aging, from declining physical mobility and health to feelings of loneliness and vulnerability. By engaging in this thought-provoking experience, visitors gain a deeper understanding of the realities faced by the elderly and the importance of designing cities that truly cater to all ages.





Bangkok Design Week: Redefining the City Through Creativity





Bangkok Design Week 2025 has become a vital platform for showcasing how design can bring about meaningful change. From solving urban challenges to fostering inclusivity and sustainability, the festival inspires fresh perspectives on the role of creativity in everyday life. Through bold ideas and innovative solutions, the festival positions Bangkok as a global leader in creative urban transformation.

As part of Bangkok Design Week 2025, designers and cross-sector collaborators are showcasing cutting-edge projects that underscore the potential of creativity to reshape cities. These works reflect how design can tackle pressing urban challenges, elevate communities, and open pathways for sustainable growth—all while reimagining Bangkok's future as a city that thrives on innovation and inclusivity.