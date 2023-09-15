SINGAPORE - Media OutReach
- 15 September 2023 - BingX, a top copy trading crypto exchange, has listed Banana Gun on 15th September. This strategic listing underscores BingX's commitment to pioneer the crypto trading landscape by offering its users access to promising , innovative and new tokens on the market. Just six days ago, BingX made a significant announcement that captured the attention of the crypto community. BingX, a centralised exchange, revealed its strategic plans to integrate the Banana Gun project. This swift move by BingX showcased their agility and commitment to staying ahead in the evolving crypto landscape.
Banana Gun (BANANA): Unibot's Leading Competitor
While the fervor around Unibot still lingers, Banana Gun has swiftly emerged as the preferred bot for many Key Opinion Leaders. Named as the fastest sniper robot for workers in the TG market, Banana Gun's rapid rise
was evident.
Trading BANANA/USDT with BingX
Users can now effortlessly deposit their BANANA tokens
on BingX's platform. Furthermore, spot trading for BANANA is now live, and enthusiasts can engage in trading Banana Gun.
For a comprehensive understanding of this integration and the potential it holds, users are encouraged to visit the official release
provided by BingX.
Listing a new coin on a Centralized Exchange (CEX) is a crucial endorsement for the coin, signifying its credibility and potential. Such a listing boosts the coin's visibility, enhances its liquidity, and reduces price volatility. Essentially, when a CEX supports a coin by listing it, it bolsters investor confidence and promotes wider adoption.
About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers Bitcoin price
tracking, spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.
BingX
