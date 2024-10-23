ASEAN Foundation and SAP conclude the ASEAN Data Science Explorers 2024 Regional Finals in Vientiane, Lao PDR

VIENTIANE, LAOS - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2024 - The ASEAN Foundation, in collaboration with SAP , successfully concluded the eighth ASEAN Data Science Explorers (ASEAN DSE) 2024 Regional Finals in Vientiane, Lao PDR. Twenty students from secondary and tertiary institutions across the 10 ASEAN Member States presented their data-driven proposals and innovative mobile apps to address socio-economic issues in the region.The team from Vietnam, aSAP was named the Regional Winner of ASEAN DSE 2024 for presenting innovative solution by leveraging the Interplay between Ocean Acidification and Energy Insecurity for Sustainable Blue Economy Development through their mobile application called CarbonWave, "Using SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Build Apps , the participants showcased their ability to harness data and develop mobile applications for impactful solutions towards key socio-economic issues across ASEAN focused on six Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), Quality Education (SDG 4), Gender Equality (SDG 5), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure (SDG 9), and Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11).Data-driven skills are essential for the future workforce, especially as the global data science market is projected to grow from USD 95.3 billion in 2021 to USD 322.9 billion by 2026 . However, 72.2% of ASEAN youths possess either no advanced digital skills or only basic level of digital competency . The ASEAN DSE program aims to bridge this gap by equipping participants with essential data analytics skills, ensuring they remain competitive in an evolving job market.The 2024 Regional Finals were also supported by the Lao PDR government as part of their ASEAN Chairmanship 2024. Their support highlights the critical importance of fostering digital literacy and readiness among ASEAN youth for sustainable development in the region.," said H.E. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phout Simmalavong, Minister of Education and Sports of Lao PDR.emphasized the programme's pivotal role,As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP is determined on preparing young people for the complexities of a rapidly evolving world by focusing on three essential skill sets: entrepreneurial skills, digital skills, and 21st-century skills.saidSince its inception in 2017, the ASEAN DSE programme has empowered over 100,000 students aged 15 to 30, including underserved youth engaged and empowered, capacitated 3,310 educators, and impacted 55% female beneficiaries. By equipping young talent with digital competencies, the programme supports the ASEAN Work Plan on Youth 2021-2025, ASEAN Work Plan on Education 2021-2025, the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025, and the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework (DEFA), which seek to promote the development of a digitally-enabled ASEAN economy and foster growth across the region.

About ASEAN Foundation

Three decades after ASEAN was established, ASEAN leaders recognised that: there remained inadequate shared prosperity, ASEAN awareness and contact among people of ASEAN. It was of this concern that ASEAN leaders established the ASEAN Foundation during ASEAN's 30th Anniversary Commemorative Summit in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia on 15 December 1997. ASEAN Foundation is an organisation from and for the people of ASEAN. The Foundation exists because of one vision: to build a cohesive and prosperous ASEAN Community. As an ASEAN's body, the Foundation is tasked to support ASEAN mainly in promoting awareness, identity, interaction and development of the people of ASEAN. For more info about the ASEAN Foundation, visit: www.aseanfoundation.org



About ASEAN Data Science Explorers (ASEAN DSE)

ASEAN DSE is a regional digital literacy program aimed to introduce and equip youths, including underserved youths, with data analytics skills through SAP Analytics Cloud. It also aims to promote ASEAN awareness and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and inspire the youths to actively tackle socio-economic issues across the ASEAN region through data-driven solutions. It has been endorsed by the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Youth (SOMY) and ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Education (SOM-ED). It is devoted to ASEAN youths aged 16 – 35, taking full-time education at educational institutions based in the 10 ASEAN Member States, and underserved youths. It is manifested in two primary segments: the regional data analytics competition and enablement session. The competition is organised across all ASEAN member states with a regional final taking place onsite in Jakarta on 24 October 2023. For information on past iterations and participants of the program, please visit https://aseandse.org or its Facebook Group.

