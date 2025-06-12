Arup is a global built environment consultancy with advisory and technical expertise across more than 150 disciplines. We create safe, resilient, and regenerative places, bringing a Total Design approach to our work for our clients. With over 40 years of experience in China, we are at the forefront of industry development. Our projects span landmark architecture, large-scale infrastructure, as well as regional and city-scale planning, strategic management consultancy and digital services. Our portfolio includes iconic projects such as the Sydney Opera House, the Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Queensferry Crossing in Scotland, and Singapore's Changi Airport. In China, we have contributed to a series of significant projects such as CCTV Headquarters in Beijing, the National Stadium and the National Aquatic Centre (the 'Bird's Nest' and 'Water Cube'), the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge, and the Shanghai urban drainage master planning. Through these projects, we have not only witnessed China's urban growth and prosperity but also demonstrated our technical excellence and extensive project experience. www.arup.com

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.