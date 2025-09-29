Shinji Kuriyama

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2025 Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Shinji Kuriyama as enterprise client leader, Asia Pacific in Japan, effective immediately.In this role, Kuriyama will lead Aon's relationships globally with its Japanese clients, providing integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital solutions. Based in Tokyo, Kuriyama will report to Craig Torgius, chief client officer and head of enterprise clients, Asia Pacific and work closely with Tatsuya "Jake" Yamamoto, CEO of Japan at Aon."Shinji's appointment marks a significant step in our commitment to delivering enterprise-wide value to our clients in Japan," said Torgius. "His extensive experience in corporate and investment banking, combined with his ability to lead high-performing teams and navigate complex regulatory environments, makes him uniquely positioned to drive strategic outcomes in Japan. Shinji brings a combination of financial acumen, relationship depth and cross-border leadership that will help us unlock new opportunities and deliver integrated solutions to our clients' evolving needs."Kuriyama brings over 30 years of experience in financial services, including senior leadership roles at BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup in both Japan and the U.S. Most recently, he served as managing director and head of Corporate Coverage at BNP Paribas Japan, where he advised and managed a portfolio of Japanese and multinational clients.Prior to BNP Paribas Japan, Kuriyama launched and scaled Wells Fargo's Corporate Banking business in Japan, growing annual revenue and expanding the team to include Japan Desk in the U.S. His career also includes extensive credit expertise at Citi and a strong track record of regulatory engagement with the FSA and Bank of Japan.Commenting on his appointment, Kuriyama said: "I am honoured to join Aon and look forward to helping clients navigate complexity and drive meaningful outcomes through better decision-making. Working in close collaboration with global and local teams across Aon, I am committed to helping Japanese enterprises to strengthen resilience, capitalise growth opportunities and managing uncertainty with data-driven insights and integrated solutions."Read more about Aon's capabilities in Asia Pacific here Hashtag: #Aon

