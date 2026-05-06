City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong

www.urbtix.hk

info@ccohk.com

sitar/composerguest conductor"Storytelling, emotion and expression.....a spinetingling performance"HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2026 - On 3 June 2026 at Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall, 8:00pm,In collaboration with arranger Robert Ames, the work successfully combines Shankar's signature blend of classical Indian sitar with the evocative colours of a modern orchestra.Inspired by her father, the legendary Ravi Shankar, her compositions blend the intricacies of Indian classical music with western orchestral traditions. In addition to her acclaimed solo albums and collaborative projects, Anoushka Shankar has composed extensively for film, dance and orchestral ensembles, forging a path that bridges tradition and innovation.with 50% off for full-time students, senior citizens, Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) recipients, people with disabilities and their accompanying minder.visitforsitar/composerGrammy-nominated musician and composer, Anoushka Shankar is a masterful sitarist and a prolific recording artist with a ground-breaking international career. She had trod new paths in a wide range of musical genres including world, classical, electronic and jazz music. At the age of eighteen she was the youngest and first female recipient of a British House of Commons Shield, the first Indian woman to receive eleven nominations, perform and serve as a presenter at the Grammy® Awards and the first Indian woman to receive an Ivor Novello Awards nomination for film composition for her soundtrack to A Suitable Boy. She is also an Honorary Member of the Royal Academy of Music, one of the first five female composers to be featured in the UK's A-level music syllabus and the recipient of an Honorary Doctorate in Music from the University of Oxford. From the age of nine, she studied the sitar and Indian classical music with her father, Pandit Ravi Shankar, learning by ear not only ancient musical traditions passed on through generations but also the spirit of improvisation for which her father was so renowned. Her love for musical connections across borders has led to numerous collaborations with a diverse range of international artists including Herbie Hancock, her half-sister Norah Jones, Patti Smith, Sting, Jacob Collier, Joshua Bell, Arooj Aftab, Nils Frahm, M.I.A, Rodrigo y Gabriela and His Holiness The Dalai Lama. She has also appeared as a soloist with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Metropole Orkest, London Contemporary Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta. Her touring career has taken her to venerable concert halls, legendary jazz cafes and major festival stages to audiences of 40,000 people. Anoushka Shankar is currently the creative director of the Brighton Festival. In 2025 she marked her 30 years of stage performances with the release of We return to Light, the third chapter of her trilogy of mini albums. In the same year she performed at the BBC Proms with the London Contemporary Orchestra.guest conductorRobert Ames is a conductor, composer, curator and the co-founder of the London Contemporary Orchestra. Over the past 15 years, he has pioneered a genre-fluid approach to collaboration, blurring the lines between electronic production and the classical tradition in a diverse and exciting career. His musical collaborations include Radiohead, Little Simz and The National, Taylor Swift, Frank Ocean, Self Esteem, Anoushka Shankar, Philip Glass, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Mica Levi, Jonny Greenwood and Steve Reich. He has recorded two solo albums and has had extensive soundtrack experience from indie films to mainstream Oscar winners. Robert Ames' guest conducting engagements include the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, the Metropole Orkest, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and the Aarhus Symphony Orchestra, among others. He has made appearances at the BBC Proms, the Royal Festival Hall, the Barbican Centre, The Concertgebouw and the Sydney Opera House.Hashtag: #CCOHK #AnoushkaShankar

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City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong

City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong (CCOHK) holds a unique position as one of Asia's leading chamber orchestras. Founded by oboist Leanne Nicholls in 1999, CCOHK has performed with many of the world's most celebrated artists and composers including Sir James Galway, Dame Evelyn Glennie, Dame Emma Kirkby, Sir Thomas Allen, Sir Neville Marriner, Michala Petri, Christian Lindberg, Sarah Chang, Julian Lloyd Webber, Barry Douglas, Edgar Meyer, Branford Marsalis, Sir Karl Jenkins, Ney Rosauro, Richard Galliano and Alma Deutscher. The orchestra has also collaborated with celebrities including Dame Edna Everage, Hayley Westenra, Richard Clayderman, Robin Gibb and Canto-pop stars Sandy Lam, Hacken Lee, Hins Cheung, Ivana Wong and Jacky Cheung. Additional highlights include concerts with the Vienna Boys' Choir, the Warsaw Boys' Choir, The American Boychoir, the Swedish Voices Chamber Choir, the King's Singers and The Swingle Singers. CCOHK's progressive programming has been internationally recognized with tour invitations to festivals in London, L'Aquila, Taipei, Beijing, Chengdu and Shanghai. At home CCOHK has performed for French May Arts Festival, Hong Kong Ballet, RTHK's televised Christmas Concerts in the Park, the 2017 World Harp Congress, The Hong Kong Composers' Guild and The Hong Kong International Piano Competition. Cinema and anime performances include Howard Blake's The Snowman & The Bear, the Harry Potter series, Final Fantasy, Attack on Titan and One Piece Music Symphony. CCOHK is also a keen supporter of contemporary music and has commissioned works by Mao Yuan, Samson Young, Joyce Tang, Dobrinka Tabakova and Richard Harvey. The orchestra's CDs include world premiere recordings on the NAXOS, Orchid Classics and OUR Recordings labels with Michala Petri, Dame Evelyn Glennie and bandoneón/piano duo Binelli-Ferman. CCOHK's passion for building young audiences for music has inspired the creation of several award-winning productions and musicals. Credits include Magnificent Mozart, The Star Bach, The Bonn Man, Haydn & The Prince, Bug Symphony (winner of the Public Choice Award at the YAMawards in Portugal 2017), WILD (The Musical) (winner of the Public Choice Award at the YAMawards in Belgium 2022) and Shark Symphony. In 2023 CCOHK garnered five-star reviews for the London premiere of WILD (The Musical), and in the same year was voted into RTHK Radio 4's Top Ten Music Headlines. Armenian French piano virtuoso Vahan Mardirossian serves as chief conductor (since 2019), succeeding French conductor Jean Thorel (2008 to 2016). CCOHK is currently a Venue Partner of Tsuen Wan Town Hall (since 2026) and the recipient of HKADC's Eminent Arts Group Scheme (since 2024).





City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong