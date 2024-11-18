Shoppers can enjoy 12 days of exciting deals from top local and international brands, including Dyson, De'Longhi, SMEG, Bose, Hasbro, Bioderma and more

Celebrate Black Friday at Amazon.sg Holiday Playground with exciting activities during selected time periods on 22 and 23 November at SuperPark Singapore

Entry Fee*:

S$4.99 and flash your Amazon.sg app.



*cash notes only

Date*:

Friday, 22 November: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM



Saturday, 23 November: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM



*Queues will be allowed one hour prior to the event.

Venue:

Suntec City Mall, #02-477 (North Wing)



Embrace the holiday spirit with incredible savings this Black Friday on

Amazon.sg

Up to 50% off SMEG, with additional $50 off $300

Up to 50% off Joseph Joseph

Up to 40% off Tineco, Dibea and Ecovacs vacuum cleaners

Up to 35% off De'Longhi Coffee Machines, Thermos and Oxo

Up to 30% off Dyson Superior Innovation, INKBIRD Kitchen Essentials, Philiips Domestic Appliances, Hydroflask and Govee Smart Lightings

Up to 30% off Sodastream, with additional $25 off $250

Up to 30% off Le Creuset, with additional savings of up to $30 off

Up to 30% off Tefal and WMF, with additional 10% off min spend of S$100

Up to 30% off Nespresso, with additional S$10 off every S$100 spend (capped at S$50 discount)

Up to 70% off for book lovers of all ages

Up to 50% off business & career books - guide to success

Up to 50% off Hasbro Toys & Collectibles including from Transformers, Nerf and Star Wars

Up to 50% off Clarks and Teva

Up to 40% off Melissa & Doug, VTech, Learning Resources, Barbie and Crayola

Up to 35% off Barbie, Hot Wheels and Disney

Up to 35% off Dickies, Hanes, Columbia, Lee and Tommy Hilfiger

Up to 50% off on Sennheiser, with additional vouchers up to S$20 off

Up to 45% off selected items from SanDisk, Samsung, Razer, Lexar, Crucial

Up to 40% off Bose products, with additional 7% off with min spend of S$250

Up to 40% off on Spigen phone cases

Up to 30% off on LG, with additional vouchers up to S$350 off

Up to 30% off Trigkey Mini PCs and Beelink PCs

Up to 30% off UGREEN, ORICO and Lencent

Up to 30% off SoundPEATS earbuds and headphones

Up to 60% off Bioderma

Up to 50% off Dr Scholl

Up to 50% off Sukin

Up to 40% off Quest Nutrition, CREST, Philips Sonicare

Up to 40% off Neutrogena

Up to 35% off E.L.F, Neutrogena, NYX Professional Makeup

Up to 30% off Renpho Wellness Product

50% off top selling items such as Authentic Tea House Ayataka Carton, CASILLERO DEL DIABLO Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine, 750 ml, Heineken Silver Lager Beer Can, 320ml (Pack of 24), Attack ActivClean+ Laundry Stick 46s and Oreo Vanilla Biscuits Multipack, 248.4g (Carton of 12) on Amazon Fresh

Up to 50% off Dettol All in One Laundry Pods, Finish 100 Tabs, Finish All in One Ultimate Plus, Dettol Body Wash and Finish Dishwashing Tablets on Amazon Fresh

Up to 35% off Biona Organic, Harvest Box, Remedy Kombucha on Amazon Fresh

Up to 35% off Walcher, Canter, Chateau on Amazon Fresh

Up to 30% off carton deals from Wyeth Nutrition, Nestle NAN, Lactogen and Gerber on Amazon Fresh

Up to 30% off Attack and Magiclean on Amazon Fresh

Up to 30% off wines on Little Farms on Amazon.sg

Buy 2 get 20% off frozen fruits on Little Farms on Amazon.sg

Buy 1, get 1 free on selected items across categories such as makeup, haircare, health & personal care, exclusive and house brands on Watsons on Amazon.sg

Elevate Your Holiday Shopping Experience

Additional savings this Black Friday Sale



NSmen and NSFs users can now use their LifeSG credits on Amazon.sg. From now till 2 Dec, get 1% off when using LifeSG credits via PayNow. Visit amazon.sg/lifesgpaynow for more information.

DBS cardholders can get S$10 off S$180 with code DBSBFS10, or get S$15 off S$220 with code DBSBFS15

Citibank Mastercard cardholders can get S$12 off min. S$200 with code CITIMCBFS12

HSBC cardholders can get S$8 off S$150 with code HSBCBFS8

JCB cardholders can get 15% off min S$100, capped at S$50 when they spend on Amazon.sg or Amazon Fresh on Amazon.sg with code JCB15OFF

UnionPay cardholders can get 10% off min S$130, capped at S$20 when they spend on Amazon.sg or Fresh on Amazon.sg with code CUPBFS10

PayLater by Grab users can get $15 off $220 with code GRABBFS

Atome users can get $10 off $200 with code ATOMEBFS

All Prime customers can enjoy S$5 off S$100 on Amazon Fresh on 29 November only.

Additionally, all Amazon.sg customers who are DBS cardholders can enjoy $6 off $130 from 21 November till 2 December.

New Prime customers can enjoy 50% off their first order with a minimum spending of S$40, capped at S$20 on Amazon Fresh from 29 November till 2 December. They can also enjoy S$100 off the first 6 orders on Amazon Fresh from now till 31 December.

Repeated Little Farms customers on Amazon.sg can enjoy S$15 off their order with minimum spending of S$150 from 22 November till 23 November and 29 November till 30 November.

New Little Farms customers on Amazon.sg can enjoy S$8 off with a minimum spending of S$100 from 22 November till 23 November and 29 November till 30 November.

Unlock great value this holiday season with a Prime membership – Free & Fast Delivery*, Easy Returns, Exciting Deals, and High-quality Entertainment

Exclusive Prime Member discounts : Amazon.sg introduced a new benefit for Prime members—up to 10% off on over a million products on Amazon.sg *

: Amazon.sg introduced a new benefit for Prime members—up to 10% off on over a million products on Amazon.sg * Free & Fast Delivery* : Enjoy free and fast delivery on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, as well as International Store, making holiday shopping more convenient than ever. On Amazon Fresh, Prime members can also enjoy free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, and more.

: Enjoy free and fast delivery on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, as well as International Store, making holiday shopping more convenient than ever. On Amazon Fresh, Prime members can also enjoy free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, and more. High-quality Entertainment: As families gather for the holidays, Prime members can enjoy access to Prime Video and Prime Gaming—all included in one affordable subscription. These entertainment options add warmth to cosy holiday gatherings, creating opportunities for shared moments with loved ones.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2024 -Amazon Singapore today unveiled an exciting lineup of Black Friday deals with a 12-day sale running from 21 November to 2 December. Shoppers can find major savings on top brands likeand moreacross categories from electronics to groceries at amazon.sg/blackfriday . With a wide selection of products, deals for various types of shoppers, and free & fast delivery on eligible items, holiday shopping has never been more convenient.Bringing the festive cheer early, Amazon Singapore will be transforming SuperPark Singapore at Suntec City into the Amazon.sg Holiday Playground. At selected time periods on 22 to 23 November, visitors of all ages are invited to explore over 20 engaging stations, from Flying Fox zip lines to a Black Friday maze with exclusive deal previews. With activities like the Ninja Track obstacle course offering opportunities to win Amazon.sg vouchers, families can enjoy a fun mix of play and shopping rewards. Entry is just S$4.99 (UP S$33.90 for adults, S$22.90 for children) per participant aged 1 year and above. Entry is limited to 400 pax each day during selected time periods, on a first come first served basis (T&Cs apply)."At Amazon Singapore, we're excited to bring some early festive cheer with our Black Friday Sale, offering fantastic savings on top brands across various kinds of products, so our customers can find something they love. We're also thrilled to invite families to join us at the Amazon.sg Holiday Playground at SuperPark, where participants of for all ages are invited to join in the fun and where there will be plenty of opportunities to win great prizes. It's our way of making the holiday season a little brighter and shopping a lot more enjoyable for our customers," said Peter Li, Director, China & Singapore, International Store, Amazon.Explore amazing holiday discounts across a wide range of categories. Here's a sneak peek at some of the greatest deals from popular brands, offering you the perfect blend of festive cheer and savings—while stocks last*.This holiday season, Amazon Singapore makes it easy to save, shop, and spread joy, all in one seamless experience.: As the holiday season approaches, shoppers are eager to find the most attractive deals. To simplify your gift-giving, Amazon.sg presents an extensive array of products across various budgets in its curated gift guides, available at amazon.sg/christmas-store Enjoy a wider selection of local and international products, including 0% alcoholic Peroni, Starbucks coffee capsules and ready-to-drink options, and festive treats like holiday chocolates from Kinder, Lindt, and Cadbury, as well as cookies from Fox's and Coppenhagen. To simplify holiday planning, Amazon Fresh offers features like advance basket scheduling, recurring delivery slots, automatic cart updates, and the flexibility to adjust quantities and delivery times before your order is processed.: Enjoy the convenience of holiday shopping with Amazon.sg 's extended change of mind returns policy . For items purchased between 1 November and 31 December 2024, customers can return items until 31 January 2025.: Have an item from Amazon International Store to return? Benefit from hassle-free returns with options for pick-up from your address or drop-off at designated centers. Amazon.sg customers who are not Prime members can now combine items shipped by Amazon locally (including Fulfilled by Amazon) with those from our International Store to reach a S$60 minimum spend needed to qualify for free shipping.As customers shop for holiday gifts for their loved ones on Amazon.sg , they can also support meaningful causes that resonate with them by exploring wishlists from 16 non-profit organizations in Singapore through the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard . Purchase an Amazon.sg Gift Card worth S$200 to receive additional S$15 credit from 21 November till 2 DecemberEnjoy greater savings of up to $15 off when shopping on Amazon.sg . From 21 November till 2 December, visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information.New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they sign up for Amazon Prime . For just S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 per year, Prime members can gain excess to an array of exclusive benefits throughout the holiday season:Hashtag: #BlackFridaySale #AmazonSG

