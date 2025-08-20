Algo Forest Showcases Hong Kong Fintech Power on World Stage with Revolutionary "AI Signals Page

Invited to landmark meeting with Abu Dhabi Investment Office, as its Forex Forest ecosystem empowers global retail investors, crediting H.K. government policy and Belt and Road opportunities.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2025 - While retail investors worldwide grapple with ineffective strategies, lagging copy trades, and opaque black-box risks,. Local fintech innovator Algo Forest Group, alongside its educational brand Forex Forest , recently made a landmark appearance at the world-renowned GITEX Global technology exhibition, backed by support from the Hong Kong SAR Government's Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) and other institutions. The group unveiled the revolutionary concept for its " AI Signals Page ," a platform designed to dismantle decades-old investment models and solve the most pressing pain points for individual investors globally. This international debut was further highlighted by a prestigious invitation for a deep-dive discussion with the UAE's Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to explore the future of Web3 and AI in fintech. Having already secured the "Global Best Trading Algorithm Award" for six consecutive years for its proprietary quantitative trading systems, this moment firmly establishes Algo Forest Group as a prime example of Hong Kong's innovation successfully "going global."This milestone is part of Algo Forest Group's broader mission to fill a critical market gap. The " AI Signals Page " is being developed to create a more transparent, efficient, and collaborative international investment community. Its core advantages include:Investors can directly connect their personal trading accounts, seamlessly syncing data to the platform. This provides users with personalized portfolio performance analysis, P&L tracking, and deep insights into their trading habits, enabling them to better understand and leverage the power of AI to optimize their existing strategies.The platform harnesses advanced AI algorithms to deliver diverse market data, identify potential trading signals, and provide in-depth analysis. Simultaneously, multi-dimensional risk assessment tools help users identify and manage potential exposures, fostering more robust trading strategies.A highly interactive, built-in community function allows investors from around the world to share, discover, and discuss the latest global trading strategies without geographical or linguistic barriers. It transforms trading from a solo pursuit into a collective journey of learning and growth."We founded Algo Forest Group to break down the formidable technological barrier between institutional and retail investors," explains Wayne Ng, Founder and CEO of Algo Forest Group. "The enthusiastic reception of our AI technology at GITEX and our dialogue with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office are powerful validations of the market's need for Hong Kong's tech expertise. The ' AI Signals Page ' is the tangible manifestation of our vision to democratize professional-grade trading tools, opening the door to AI trading technology for everyone."Ng adds, "We're not here to replace the trader; we're here to empower them. By revolutionizing their access to superior risk management and decision-making capabilities, we can ensure that the benefits of fintech truly reach the public. We are not just representing our company, but also the innovative spirit of our nation and Hong Kong. The government's backing has been a critical catalyst in our mission to 'go global,' and the interest from entities like ADIO proves that Hong Kong's AI fintech has immense potential to compete and lead on the world stage."Within Algo Forest Group's grand vision, its renowned educational brand, Forex Forest, plays a pivotal, symbiotic role. While the " AI Signals Page " provides traders with advanced tools, Forex Forest teaches them how to apply them with precision and discipline. Leveraging its deep expertise in AI algorithmic programming and quantitative strategies, Forex Forest equips users with the essential knowledge and skills to maximize the platform's potential, embodying the principle of "Empowerment Through Technology, Guided by Education."Forex Forest stands as Asia's No. 1 brand specializing in the development and education of enterprise-grade AI quantitative trading programs. It is dedicated to promoting the concept of "passive income investing" to the general public and was a trailblazer in Hong Kong as the first enterprise to offer comprehensive automated trading courses, earning recognition from international professionals.The excellence of its technology is underscored by numerous accolades since its founding in 2017. The brand holds 12 patents and dual ISO certifications. A testament to its sustained innovation, it has won the "Global Best Quantitative Trading Award" for six consecutive years since its first international win in 2020. This track record reflects the brand's commitment to sustainable development based on international standards and its intent for active global expansion. To date, Forex Forest has conducted over 50 course intakes, benefiting more than 26,000 students. Upholding its mission to "Strive for financial freedom for all," many of its alumni have successfully used its quantitative trading tools to achieve this goal in the market.Algo Forest Group's business is progressively expanding worldwide, with 5 strategic locations including its Hong Kong headquarters and offices in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Dubai. The group plans to continue its expansion into new countries, committed to helping investors globally achieve financial freedom. This global layout is strongly supported by the Hong Kong SAR Government, which provides critical backing for high-potential local AI technology enterprises to expand into overseas markets. Aligning with this, Algo Forest Group is actively exploring strategic opportunities in Abu Dhabi, a key development city in the "Belt and Road Initiative," leveraging policies that facilitate and support cooperation between multinational enterprises.Leading his elite team at the GITEX technology exhibition in Dubai, Founder and CEO Wayne Ng showcased the company's proprietary and forward-thinking AI-powered quantitative trading strategies (Expert Advisors). The team engaged in in-depth exchanges with innovative technology peers from around the world, discussing the application of AI in investment and fintech and sharing a collective vision for the future of technology. Forex Forest aspires to align with top-tier global technology institutions to bring more advanced and intelligent quantitative trading education and innovative technical support to the public.Following its success at GITEX Global, Algo Forest Group will continue to showcase its leading-edge fintech at major global and local exhibitions. Date：22–25 August , 2025Venue：Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 1Booth No.： F28 & F30Date：6–7 October , 2025Venue： Dubai World Trade CentreBooth No.： 215

About Algo Forest Group & Forex Forest

Algo Forest Group is a multi-award-winning fintech group comprising Forex Forest and Algo Forest. Established in 2017, Forex Forest began as an edtech platform in Hong Kong, attracting over 26,000 students and global investors. In 2024, the group expanded with the launch of Algo Forest to make institutional-grade trading tools accessible to everyday traders. Combining deep trading expertise with cutting-edge AI, Algo Forest Group empowers a new generation of responsible, data-driven traders worldwide. Algo Forest operates across key financial hubs, with the global headquarters situated in Hong Kong with additional offices in Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom.



About Forex Forest

Founded in 2017 by Wayne Ng, Forex Forest has, through continuous refinement and effort, established itself as Asia's No. 1 enterprise in the automated quantitative trading industry. A recipient of numerous accolades, it is the only enterprise in Hong Kong to be simultaneously honored with both the "Outstanding AI Program Trading Education Enterprise Award" and the "Outstanding AI Program Trading Strategy Development Enterprise Award." Its proprietary AI-powered automated trading program (Expert Advisor) has won the "Global Best Trading Program Award" for six consecutive years, earning international acclaim and recognition for bringing more efficient and intelligent trading solutions to investors worldwide.



Forex Forest specializes in the development of Fintech AI automated trading programs and the promotion and education of quantitative (algorithmic) trading. Under its EdTech business, the curriculum covers key areas including quantitative trading strategies, backtesting techniques, and the installation and operation of international trading platforms like MT4 and MT5, along with instruction on Algotrading and Expert Advisors (EAs).



Furthermore, the company provides its own award-winning trading programs and proprietary AI smart technical indicators for direct use by students and for instructional purposes. It offers a powerful AI investment tool for a wide range of investors—from those trading forex, index futures, gold, and commodities to emerging cryptocurrencies, as well as for complete novices—enabling everyone to leverage the advantages of the latest financial technology to invest in global markets and prepare for the future.



Forex Forest (HONG KONG REGION)

Office Address: Room 816A, 8/F, Star House, 3 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Forex Forest Learning Centre (HONG KONG): Room 833, 8/F, Star House, 3 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Office Hour: Mon To Fri 10:00-18:00

Tel/WhatsApp：+852 9845 0089



Algo Forest (SINGAPORE REGION)

Address: 135 Middle Road, #02-27 Byland Building, Singapore 188975



Algo Forest (UNITED KINGDOM REGION)

Address:: SPACES Peter House, Oxford Street,Manchester,M1 5AN



Algo Forest (DUBAI REGION)

Address:: IFZA Business Park, DDP, PO Box 342001, Dubai, United Arab Emirates



Algo Forest (MALAYSIA REGION)

Address:: 19-01, Mercu Aspire, No. 3, Jalan Bangsar, KL Eco City, 59200 Kuala Lumpur





