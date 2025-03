Atlr.72🄬's food truck

(Signature) Vanilla with mochi (contains dairy): Indulge in creamy, smooth vanilla ice cream paired with soft and chewy Japanese rice cake.

Chocolate with lemon peel (non-dairy): Churned with coconut milk for a subtle sweetness, this ice cream is infused with bits of lemon zest, providing bursts of tartness and a complementary hint of bitterness from the rind, resulting in a rich yet refreshing treat.

Salty Caramel with nuts (non-dairy): Incorporating the toasty notes of caramel with a pinch of salt to enhance the oat milk base, this ice cream blends in macadamia nuts, which contribute a buttery undertone.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2025 -("Ajinomoto Co."), a leading Japanese multinational food and biotechnology corporation, is paving the way for promoting a new food lifestyle that is healthful and environmentally conscious in Singapore with(Atelier Seven- Two). Starting 28 March 2025, Atlr.72🄬's food truck will bring its innovativeto various locations in Singapore.Ajinomoto Co. partnered with Solar Foods, a Finnish startup, to develop and launch the products with using Solein🄬.From 28 March to 16 April 2025, Atlr.72🄬's food truck will be at Bugis Junction's Level 1 Event Space, serving three flavors of its "Flowering Ice Cream" ():Each cup of Atlr.72🄬's "Flowering Ice Cream", delicately adorned with colorful 3D cookies shaped like flowers and birds, conveys the message of "leaving a beautiful nature and planet for the future." Its sunny yellow hue, derived from Solein🄬's natural carotenoids, symbolizes the earth element in Chinese philosophy, highlighting Atlr.72🄬's focus on contributing to a better future for people and the planet by caring for nature.This unique roving pop-up will also visit other central locations on the island, with more locations to be revealed soon on Atlr.72🄬's official Instagram ( @atlr.72_ sg_official ).Enjoy a 1-for-1 promotion.From 28 March limited quantity available, a lucky draw will be conducted for customers who purchase a double scoop of Atlr.72🄬's Flowering Ice Cream. The winner will receive a gorgeous parasol, a limited-edition product designed by Atlr.72🄬.Atlr.72🄬 envisions opening a flagship store that showcases the brand's global vision in future. In terms of product categories, the company plans to expand beyond casual, enjoyable sweets to include daily food options. Through these developments, Atlr.72🄬 aims to provide a food experience that allows people to enjoy eating while contributing to a better future for people and the planet.Hashtag: #Atlr72 #AJINOMOTO #Atlr72FloweringIceCream

About Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

The Ajinomoto Group will contribute to the well-being of all human beings, our society and our planet with "AminoScience" based on the corporate slogan "Eat Well, Live Well.". The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 34 countries and regions, and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2023, sales were 1.4392 trillion yen (9.9 billion U.S. dollars). To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.



About Atlr.72🄬

Atlr.72🄬 is a new brand launched in 2024 by Ajinomoto Co., Inc, which proposes new food lifestyle that contributes to a better future for people and the planet by caring for nature. From this brand, we offer products that are healthful and environmentally conscious by reducing the use of animal ingredients, while achieving good taste and affordability.



Address:

Bugis Junction Level 1 Event Space, 200 Victoria Street, Singapore 188021

Duration:

28 March - 16 April 2025

Operating hours:

10am – 10pm



Ajinomoto Co., Inc.