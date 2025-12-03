Good things come to those who share with the Festive Feast Sharing Menu at Hokkaido Table, The Exchange TRX (15 November – 30 December 2025)
Celebrate the season of togetherness at Hokkaido Table Restaurant with our Festive Feast, a sharing menu perfect for creating warm memories over delicious bites. From hearty appetisers which includes a Roasted Pumpkin and Sage Soup and Zuwaigani Tempura Roll, succulent poultry including Roasted Spring Chicken and Chargrilled Black Angus Ribeye, fresh seafood with a decadent Salted Egg Soft Shell Crab Pasta to Red Snapper en Papilote, ending the feast with an indulgent seasonal dessert.
Curated just for 4 pax, the festive sharing menu at Hokkaido Table, The Exchange TRX is priced at RM399. Book your spots here!
Enjoy the celebration to the fullest with an add-on of RM188 nett per pax for 2.5 hours free-flow of selected sparkling, red & white wines, beer, cocktails and mocktails.
Ignite Festive Sparks at Hokkaido Table Christmas Day Brunch Buffet (25 December 2025)
Celebrate Christmas Day at Hokkaido Table with a grand holiday spread to celebrate the day in true festive spirit Start with a tempting selection of appetisers, indulge in pizza canapés and a pasta counter, and dive into mains featuring roasts, grills, and seafood. End on a sweet note with Christmas-themed desserts. Make it even merrier with an add on of RM188 per pax for 2.5 hours of free-flow selected sparkling, red & white wines, beer, cocktails and mocktails - sip, celebrate, and toast the season in style!
Join us at Hokkaido Table for a jolly Christmas brunch – RM138 nett per pax on 25 Dec 2025 from 11:30am – 3:00pm. Mark your calendars and book your table here.
Celebrate with a timeless Sparked Indulgence; 3-Course Festive Set at Velvet Restaurant and Bar, JIN Gastrobar or Kissa Cafe and Diner (15 November – 31 December 2025)
Gather around and savour the season with those who make it truly special. Our Sparked Indulgence menu celebrates the heart of the festive season with warmth, laughter, and togetherness wrapped in three delicious courses. Begin with Roasted Pumpkin and Baby Frisée salad, move to a comforting choice of Chicken Ballotine or Beef Pithivier, and finish with a sweet spark of joy with a Cheese Panna Cotta with Wild Berry Compote.
Because the best indulgence of all is sharing it with the ones you love. The Sparked Indulgence 3-course festive set is available at RM89 per pax at Kissa Cafe and Diner, JIN Gastrobar and Velvet Restaurant and Bar.
Turn your celebration up a notch: RM188 nett per pax for 2.5 hours free-flow of selected sparkling, red & white wines, beer, cocktails and mocktails. Book your tables here!
Choose your sides with the Sweet Sparks High Tea at Kissa Cafe and Diner, The Exchange TRX or JIN Gastrobar, The Gardens Mall KL and The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey JB (15 November to 31 January 2026)
Inspired by the much-anticipated movie Wicked: For Good, this enchanting high tea celebrates friendship, magic, and the joy of shared moments. Indulge in a spellbinding balance of sweet and savoury delights from decadent confections to tempting bites, crafted to spark connection and laughter.
Gather your loved ones, raise your teacups, and toast to the sweetness of togetherness with a wicked twist, priced at RM80 for 2 pax.
The best gifts aren't wrapped. Delight your loved ones with Aurum Theatre's festive bundle, a luxurious cinematic and dining experience crafted for the ultimate indulgence.
Treat yourself or your loved ones this festive season with the ultimate luxurious experience at Aurum Theatre. Nothing captures the joy of shared moments on the big screen from laughter to tears, from suspense to wonder. Perfect for movie fans and enthusiasts, Aurum Theatre's Christmas bundle combines indulgent festive dining with unforgettable cinematic magic at all Aurum Theatre locations including The Exchange TRX, The Gardens Mall and The Mall, Midvalley Southkey JB.
| Experiences
| Price
| Estimated Pax
| Aurum Theatre, The Exchange TRX
| 4x Getha Lux Suites Passes & Festive Feast at Hokkaido Table
| RM850
| 4
| 2x Escape Studio or Maybank Comfort Cabin Pass & 2x Sparked Indulgence 3-course Festive Set at Kissa Cafe and Diner
| RM370
| 2
| Aurum Theatre, The Gardens Mall KL and Midvalley Southkey JB
| 2x Getha Lux Suites Passes & 2x Sparked Indulgence 3-Course Festive Set at JIN Gastrobar
| RM850
| 2
| 2x Maybank Comfort Cabin Passes (The Gardens Mall KL only) & Sweet Sparks High Tea at JIN Gastrobar for 2 pax
| RM285
| 2
| 10x Private Screen Passes & 1x Christmas Buffet
| RM1,980
| 10
Gift the perfect experience here!
Dine, Sip, and Celebrate - Welcome 2026 with an Exquisite Feast and Sparkling Toasts at Hokkaido Table, The Exchange TRX (31st December – 1 January 2026)
It's not too late to start planning for the new years! Ring in 2026 at Hokkaido Table, The Exchange TRX with a New Year's Sharing Feast followed by a sparkling 11:59 x Bollinger Champagne Countdown Party. Indulge in a sumptuous feast made for sharing, then toast to new beginnings with the timeless elegance of Bollinger as the clock strikes midnight. Priced at RM588 for 5 pax - book your table for the New Year's Sharing Feast here!
Aurum Theatre
Aurum Theare was launched in 2019, aimed at elevating cinematic experiences to the next level, providing movie-goers with future ready entertainment experiences across 3 accessible locations including The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur, The Gardens Mall Kuala Lumpur and Mid Valley Southkey Johor Bahru.
Offering a total entertainment experience to those who prefer the finer things in life, Aurum Theatre features opulent cinema halls furnished with plush recliners, exquisite private cabins, complete with F&B establishments by GSC at each location.
Aurum Theatre, The Exchange TRX brings to life a full-fledged dining experience with Hokkaido Table, serving up a delectable Japanese-Italian cuisine featuring the freshest produce, with a first-of-its kind Omakase within the cinema, restaurant and bar. With a fusion of heart-warming flavours, Kissa Cafe and Diner offers Japanese-Western inspired dishes at Kissa Cafe and Diner. A continental dining journey awaits you at JIN Gastrobar, located at Aurum Theatre, The Gardens Mall and Midvalley Southkey JB.
For more information, kindly visit: https://aurumtheatre.com.my/ and stay tuned to our social media channels for updates:
