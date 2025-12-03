Aurum Theare was launched in 2019, aimed at elevating cinematic experiences to the next level, providing movie-goers with future ready entertainment experiences across 3 accessible locations including The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur, The Gardens Mall Kuala Lumpur and Mid Valley Southkey Johor Bahru. Offering a total entertainment experience to those who prefer the finer things in life, Aurum Theatre features opulent cinema halls furnished with plush recliners, exquisite private cabins, complete with F&B establishments by GSC at each location. Aurum Theatre, The Exchange TRX brings to life a full-fledged dining experience with Hokkaido Table, serving up a delectable Japanese-Italian cuisine featuring the freshest produce, with a first-of-its kind Omakase within the cinema, restaurant and bar. With a fusion of heart-warming flavours, Kissa Cafe and Diner offers Japanese-Western inspired dishes at Kissa Cafe and Diner. A continental dining journey awaits you at JIN Gastrobar, located at Aurum Theatre, The Gardens Mall and Midvalley Southkey JB. For more information, kindly visit: https://aurumtheatre.com.my/ and stay tuned to our social media channels for updates:

