From 13 to 30 November 2025, the vOilah! French Film Festival returns for its 41 st edition, proudly presented by the Embassy of France in Singapore in collaboration with local distributors, partners, and cultural institutions. This year's festival features over 30 films, from gripping true stories and powerful literary adaptations to heartwarming family adventures that showcase the creativity and diversity of contemporary French cinema. As Singapore's longest-running foreign film festival, vOilah! continues to be a cornerstone of the nation's cultural calendar, a platform that celebrates not only the artistry of French storytelling, but also the enduring friendship between France and Singapore. Through the universal language of film, the festival invites audiences to share in the spirit of discovery, connection and imagination that defines both nations. www.voilah.sg

