The Jao Studies Foundation is a registered charitable organisation of the HKSAR. It aims to promote and develop education in traditional Chinese culture and enhance cultural exchange between east and west. It is hoped that through the study of Professor Jao's scholarship, writings, calligraphy, painting, and thought, the full breadth of Chinese traditional culture can be effectively promoted to a wide audience. The Jao Studies Foundation integrates resources from different platforms for studying, promoting and developing Jao Studies. It will spur on the future development of traditional Chinese culture. It is hoped that by studying, promoting, subsidising and co-operating with others in the study of the Jao Studies, it can act as an effective catalyst for studying and promoting Chinese academic and artistic achievements. The "Story of Jao Tsung-I" student competition is being held for the second time. It encourages students to delve into all the amazing aspects of Chinese culture, inspired by the extraordinary life, impressive academic achievements and artistic stories of the incredible Professor Jao.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.