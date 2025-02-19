Japan External Trade Organization Hong Kong (JETRO HONG KONG) covers Hong Kong and Macau, and focuses on inward investment to Japan for Taiwan. It promotes foreign direct investment (FDI) into Japan and supports Japanese companies with exports. It assists foreign businesses in entering the Japanese market by providing support with office setup, business expansion, and partnerships with Japanese companies. It works closely with government, academia, and local innovation bodies to drive regional economic growth. JETRO HONG KONG also promotes Japanese products at major exhibitions and trade events through "Japan Pavilions" and helps Japanese companies expand their global sales channels via cross-border e-commerce and platforms like "Japan Street," enhancing the competitiveness of Japanese brands worldwide.

